Court Filling Details Allegations by Male Accuser Who Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexually Assaulted Him When He Was Just 16 Years-Old

A court filing was lodged on Monday (14) by a client of Texas attorney Tony Buzbee in which embattled rap star Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is accused of assaulting a man who was 16 years old at one of his famous White Parties.

The alleged victim – referred to only as ‘John Doe’ alleges Diddy assaulted him at a 1998 event while celebrities mingled nearby. They shared a photograph of the pair together at the party.

**Warning for graphic content**

Daily Mail reported:

“’There existed something sinister – a dark underbelly of crime, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, bribery and prostitution,’ the court filing stated. ‘Combs is a menace to society, women and children.’ Diddy denies the allegations against him.”

The court filing makes disturbing allegations about the controversial ‘baby oil’, which would be used to douse victims and would be ‘laced with the drug GBH’, to be absorbed through the victims’ skin, and make it ‘easier to assault him or her’.

John Doe was allegedly 16 and living in New York City when he was invited to the 1998 White Party in the Hamptons. He ‘thought it could be his chance to break into the music industry’, according to the filling.

“’As John Doe entered, he spotted countless celebrities and A-listers who form the music and entertainment industry. He recognized faces he had seen on TV and on the big screen. […] John Doe found himself face to face with Combs, a titan in the music industry, standing right in front of him at his own party’.”

Combs allegedly took an interest in John Doe and took him to a more private area near the portable restrooms.

John Doe alleges he told Combs he was a big fan and shared his dreams of becoming a star. Combs would have smiled and told him that he had potential and ‘the look.’

“’Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself. Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed’.

The filing states: ‘Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time. During this time, Combs moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe’s genitals, squeezing and feeling them. Doe was only sixteen.”

Attorney Buzbee has vowed to pursue the cases he is representing ‘aggressively.’ Out of the 120 alleged victims he gathered, as much as 25 claim they were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

Diddy targeted young and vulnerable people ‘through a criminal enterprise built on his success as a rapper, record producer and record executive’, according to Buzbee’s filling.

“’As part of his pattern of abuse, Combs manipulated both men and women to participate in highly-orchestrated performances of sexual activity with both commercial sex workers and unsuspecting partygoers’.”

Combs lawyers have stated that ‘Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.’

Combs is in jail, awaiting trial for a host of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Last week, a judge scheduled his trial for May 2025.

