Hollywood Scandal: NY Post Uncovers Disturbing Details in Diddy ‘Freak Offs’ Tapes After Accessing Trove of Secret Videos and Documents

In an explosive investigation, the New York Post has uncovered chilling details of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “Freak Off” parties—a series of wild orgies held in secrecy behind the glitz of Hollywood’s brightest lights.

Combs, who was arrested on September 16, 2024, in New York, faces a slew of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution.

According to exclusive access to videos and documents, these gatherings were often staged just hours after star-studded events, like the MTV VMAs and Super Bowl parties.

Behind closed doors, the glitzy gatherings devolved into depraved acts that some prosecutors claim involved coercion and threats.

In one particularly disturbing clip, two white men engage with a young Black woman, appearing disoriented with a white substance under her nose, as Diddy, himself in full view, watches.

These tapes also reportedly show Combs having sex with a younger A-list male celebrity, with both of their faces clearly visible in the recordings.

“It’s triggering,” said one of the insiders who personally knows the young A-list male celebrity. “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories.”

“It’s a total nightmare. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

New York Post reported:

In the trove of files, some of the videos are undated — or the dates are clearly incorrect. But other files have dates that are consistent with verified details of events, locations, and clothing that Diddy and others were wearing. However, many of the videos have dates that can be corroborated with star-studded events, including the 2004 and 2005 VMAs in Miami and the 2005 Super Bowl in Jacksonville. After each of these events, Diddy appears to have thrown a wild orgy. […] The alleged behavior is consistent with a similar allegation in a lawsuit filed earlier this week in which a woman alleges Diddy and a female celebrity raped her when she was just 13 following the 2000 VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York. […] During the weekend of Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville in February 2005, Diddy threw a star-studded gala with attendees like Ashton Kutcher, Ashlee Simpson and “Girls Gone Wild” founder Joe Francis. Hours later, the party seemingly moved to a $2 million mansion in nearby Sawgrass, which Diddy rented for a reported $20,000 per week. In one video, two men have sex with each other while the sounds of laughter echo throughout the room. It later appears that Diddy himself took part in the action that night, and held the camera from his point of view while he appeared to engage in sex with a woman. Again, there’s no indication that his Super Bowl party guests knew about the orgy that took place afterward.

Earlier this month, Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd came forward with more explosive claims involving three A-list celebrities allegedly caught on tape in compromising, intimate situations with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The tapes are said to be circulating on the underground black market and being discreetly offered to media outlets.

Mitchell-Kidd, who is representing one of Combs’ accusers in a high-profile sexual assault case, dropped this bombshell during an interview with NewsNation’s guest host Laura Ingle.

According to the attorney, these explicit tapes were purportedly recorded at Combs’ residence, and some of the individuals involved had no knowledge they were being filmed.

The tapes, allegedly pornographic in nature, reportedly feature not only Combs but also other high-profile celebrities, including one individual even “more high profile” than the disgraced rapper himself.

“I also was just recently contacted by someone who wanted me to essentially represent them in the sale of one of the Diddy tapes, which I declined,” said Ariel Mitchell-Kidd.

“Yes, there already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge,” she added.

Mitchell-Kidd claimed that multiple individuals approached her, claiming to possess incriminating tapes featuring high-profile celebrities with disgraced music mogul Diddy.

“The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone,” the lawyer revealed during the interview. “I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not,” she said, “I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did.” According to the New York Post, a Department of Homeland Security official, who took part in a raid on Combs’ Miami home earlier this year, suggested that the footage obtained during the investigation includes “recognizable names” from the entertainment industry. While the official declined to reveal any identities, they did confirm that there is more than one celebrity involved, further corroborating Mitchell-Kidd’s claims.

Federal prosecutors believe Diddy’s operation was systematic, extending beyond just these parties. They claim he not only controlled and manipulated his victims through threats but also recorded these highly sensitive tapes as leverage over those involved.

The “Freak Off” tapes have become central evidence in a sprawling investigation, with hundreds of videos and files confiscated, potentially implicating numerous other individuals in Diddy’s network.

At a press conference in Houston, Texas, earlier this month, high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee shared shocking details about the ongoing investigation.

Buzbee, who is representing 120 victims—25 of whom were minors—suggested that the scope of these crimes goes far beyond just one individual.