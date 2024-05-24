TRULY THE GREATEST EVER: President Trump Rallies in New York City – Promises to Rebuild City and State – Despite Their BRUTAL COMMUNIST ATTACKS AND SMEARS on His Reputation and Life (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of supporters from New York City and surrounding areas on Thursday night in the Bronx.

This was a historic rally for several reasons. No Republican has held a political rally like this in the Bronx in decades.

No Republican has held any rally in New York City of such a great size in decades.

And, of course, Democrat candidate Joe Biden could not draw a crowd one-twentieth the size in any borough. There is zero appetites for Joe Biden even in dark blue areas of the country.

What was truly amazing was when President Trump spoke about Brooklyn and New York City. President Trump was born and lived for a majority of his lifetime in New York City.

Since Trump entered politics the Marxists who dominate New York City politics have done all they could to destroy him in any way possible, with outlandish legal assaults on his character, his finances, and his real estate empire.

Even this week, President Trump is forced to sit in court and listen to lies and smears by a demonic Judge Juan Merchan and Biden Democrats about a crime that has yet to be explained or defined.

Not one of the charges against Trump bare any truth as a majority of the country understands.

On Thursday, rather than ranting against New York and its communist leaders, President Trump promised to reach out to New Your City and State leaders when he is president to help them rebuild the state.

That was a powerful moment.

President Trump is truly a great man and a man for the ages.