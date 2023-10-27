BREAKING: Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 Elections at January 6th Indictment Trial

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team filed a new motion on Thursday indicating that the former president will present classified information exposing foreign interference in both the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Presidential elections.

This move comes amidst a contentious legal battle by Judge Tanya Chutkan and led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In August, Trump was hit with four counts in Jack Smith’s sham January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“From on or about November 14, 2020, through on or about January 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia and elsewhere, the Defendant, DONALD J. TRUMP, did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States —that is, the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted,” according to the indictment.

According to the motion submitted on Thursday by Trump’s counsel, led by attorneys John F. Lauro and Todd Blanche, Trum plans to introduce classified evidence during the trial. This evidence is said to disclose activities of foreign influence that affected both the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Presidential elections, thereby substantiating his efforts to overturn the election results.

The court document read:

The Indictment in this case adopts classified assessments by the Intelligence Community and others that minimized, and at times ignored, efforts by foreign actors to influence and interfere with the 2020 election. President Trump will offer classified information at trial relating to foreign influence activities that impacted the 2016 and 2020 elections, as well as efforts by his administration to combat those activities. President Trump will also present classified information relating to the biased and politicized nature of the intelligence assessments that he and others rejected during the events in question. Collectively, this evidence will undercut central theories of the prosecution and establish that President Trump acted at all times in good faith and on the belief that he was doing what he had been elected to do.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former President Donald Trump praised the analysis and comments made by Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes during a recent interview.

Halper-Hayes, a former Global Vice President of Republicans Overseas UK, made headlines with her statements during an appearance with a British morning news show, Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie.

Halper-Hayes pushed back against the widely held belief that Trump’s case is based solely on political conspiracy theories, arguing that there are significant questions about election integrity that require attention. She further contended that the current indictment has inadvertently given Trump a platform to present his case and expose possible election irregularities.

During the interview, Halper-Hayes claimed to be part of a Department of Defense (DoD) Task Force, asserting that Space Force had evidence proving the fraudulent nature of the 2020 election. The Gateway Pundit can neither confirm nor deny these allegations at this time.

According to Halper-Hayes, Trump had chosen not to disclose such evidence early to prevent civil unrest, believing it could lead to a civil war.

“I sit on a task force at the Department of Defense, and the thing is, they’ve got the goods. They’ve got the goods. And Trump knew that if he presented any of the goods early on, we’d have a civil war, that he really felt that the people needed to see how bad it could get,” said Halper-Hayes.

“See, the thing is, think about Edward Snowden and all the information he had. Think about the fact that our military, our Department of Defense Space Force, if you think that they don’t have the actual real results from the election, then you’re fooling yourself,” said Halper-Hayes.

Dr. Halper-Hayes further delved into Executive Order 13848,” enacted by Trump on September 12, 2018, arguing that it was designed to combat foreign interference in U.S. elections, with a focus on the 2020 elections.

“Now, let me say something about this 2020 election, is that Biden is the legitimate president, but he’s the legitimate president of what is now the bankrupt US. Corporation and that was a treaty in 1871,” said Halper-Hayes.

She continued, “Well, on September 12, 2018, Trump created an executive order. Within that, he outlined in future elections any kind of foreign or domestic interference specifically for the 2020 election. So we say, how did he know some of these things were going to happen? Election integrity on both sides of the aisle is tough. It’s really tough. But what this has done is it opened the door for Trump to present his case.”

