Trump Releases First Statement After Second Assassination Attempt

President Trump has released his first statement since surviving a second assassination attempt.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday evening, would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested on Sunday after allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump.

The New York Post further reported Routh pointed an AK-47 through a chainlink fence outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach while Trump was golfing.

A Secret Service agent quickly spotted Routh’s rifle and fired shots at him, which resulted in Routh fleeing the area in an SUV but was soon after apprehended.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his gratitude to the Secret Service agents and local officials who protected him.

He wrote, “I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes—It was certainly an interesting day!”

The 45th President added, “Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE.”

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN,” added Trump.

Trump releases first statement since surviving his 2nd assassination, thanking the Secret Service and Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw for keeping him “SAFE” pic.twitter.com/7mUX6mVL3d — George (@BehizyTweets) September 16, 2024

Per NBC News:

