Interesting Timing: Local ABC News Station “Mistakenly” Leaks “Test” Election Results Showing Kamala Harris Winning Pennsylvania as GOP Voters Storm the Polls (VIDEO)

A local ABC news station in Pennsylvania made an unacceptable move that will only further shatter confidence in the integrity of our elections as reports of massive fraud have emerged in the Keystone State.

Astute viewers in the Scranton area watching a Formula 1 race on Sunday noticed something highly unusual appear on their screens as the cars buzzed around the track. WNEP-TV, for some reason, decided to air a so-called ‘test’ showing the final election results in Pennsylvania despite Election Day not being until Tuesday, November 5th.

As the video below shows, Kamala Harris has ‘defeated’ President Trump by a 52%-47% margin, which contradicts the polls showing the race deadlocked. Moreover, Republicans are performing far better in early voting compared to 2020, which will leave the Democrats with a much smaller firewall six days from now.

What a coincidence this just happened to pop up during a sporting event, which is presumably viewed by more Republicans than Democrats.

WATCH:

WNEP later released a statement claiming it was all a misunderstanding and vowed to take steps to ensure this would never happen again.

Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did. The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night. The numbers were not reflective of any actual vote count. WNEP regrets the error and apologizes for any confusion. We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again.

This is not the first time a station has previously aired so-called test results showing Democrats coming out on top. As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson previously reported, a station in Arizona called the 2022 gubernatorial election for Democrat Katie Hobbs over Republican Kari Lake on Live TV despite the election being 12 days away. Like WNEP, they later claimed it was a simple error.

It’s always interesting how these ‘errors’ all point in the same direction. Imagine the uproar if a TV station showed Trump winning a critical swing state by hundreds of thousands of votes.