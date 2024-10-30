Horrific Allegations Arise in Lawsuit That Sean Diddy Combs Sexually Assaulted a 10-Year-Old Boy During an ‘Audition’

The media is hooked on Diddy.

The saga of the fall of rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs, his prosecution, and the myriad of lawsuits against him are constantly bringing new revelations about the horrifying allegations against him.

Now, a new series of lawsuits have been filed in Manhattan Supreme Court yesterday (29) against Diddy, with details of two alleged rapes, including of a 10-year-old boy.

The accuser says that he met Diddy back in 2005 as a boy ‘trying to make it’ as an actor or rapper.

Combs offered to meet the boy for an ‘audition’ in a hotel room, the complaint says.

The multimillionaire rapper told the boy that he could ‘make him a star’ but asked him how badly he wanted it. The boy impulsively said ‘he would do anything.’

Diddy allegedly gave the boy a soda, and the child began to feel ‘funny.’

The New York Post reported:

“Combs then allegedly pushed the boy down and told him, ‘You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes’ before taking out his penis and telling him to ‘kiss it’ and forcing him to perform oral sex as the boy ‘froze in terror’. The child then blacked out, and when he came to found his pants around his ankles and that ‘his anus and buttocks hurt badly’. After the boy asked for his parents, Combs allegedly threatened to badly hurt them if he ever told anybody about what happened.”

When the child told his parents, they were afraid and never reported it to the police.

“’He [the boy] battles fears and night terrors regularly. In short, Plaintiff was deprived of a normal childhood and is unable to interact with others and live a normal life in general due to his encounter with defendant Combs’, the documents say.”

Sean Diddy Combs has denied all allegations against him. He is imprisoned pending trial for Federal charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The second suit was filed by a man who alleged to have been raped by Combs as a 17-year-old music hopeful.

Combs allegedly asked the teen how he would handle the sexual pressures in the music industry, and began to ‘fondle and masturbate’ him.

He could ‘make or break’ the teen’s career, Diddy allegedly said.

“Across two more days of auditions, Combs told the teen he needed to embody a ‘sex idol’ if he wanted to progress on the show and forced him to have oral and penetrative sex and then made him have sex with his bodyguard to see how far he was willing to go for success, the suit says.”

