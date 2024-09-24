Political Scandal? Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Claims Disgraced Rapper Has Secret Tapes of Top Politicians at His ‘Freak Off’ Parties, Featuring 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil and Lubricant

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has alleged that the rap mogul possesses secret tapes of politicians and celebrities engaging in scandalous activities at his notorious “freak off” parties, the Daily Mail reported.

The claims come on the heels of Diddy’s recent indictment on serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, and suggest a broader conspiracy that could implicate high-profile officials and celebrities.

According to the New York Post:

When federal prosecutors raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube that were used during “Freak Off” sex sessions, according to an indictment. Combs’ staff — including “high-ranking supervisors,” security, household workers and personal assistants — all helped to arrange for elaborate Freak Offs where victims were forced to engage in sex while Combs masturbated and recorded, the court papers allege. Combs’ employees booked hotel rooms, arranged for transportation for victims, male prostitutes and Combs, and stocked Freak Off products in the hotel rooms like drugs, baby oil, lube, extra linens and lighting, the feds allege in the indictment. During a March raid on Combs’ two homes on the East and West coasts, the feds found “Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” the court documents allege. Combs’ staff would later clean to “mitigate room damage” and they would schedule IV delivery to help the victims “recover from the physical exertion and drug use” of the sometimes days-long Freak Offs, the indictment alleges.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center on September 17, where he has been denied bail twice.

Reports indicate that his placement on suicide watch is due to Combs being ‘in shock’ and grappling with an ‘unclear’ mental state.

During an appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Diddy’s former bodyguard, Deal, asserted that Diddy’s legal troubles are merely the tip of the iceberg.

Deal’s allegations come at a time when New York City is grappling with a wave of political scandals and corruption claims. He suggested that Diddy’s arrest is intricately linked to a series of recent resignations and investigations into corrupt practices among city officials.

“You know who else they were doing an investigation on during that whole time period? It was the mayor and the politicians in New York City. They turned around, gave him the key to the city. All the mayor’s people that he brought in here in New York City are resigning. They all resigned,” said Deal.

“People are not going to tie this together, but if you look at it, you have to say, because of Mayor Adams and his relationship with Diddy, it brought on the Southern District of New York to start investigating Diddy on civil lawsuits that were filed against him because the feds are going after all these politicians in New York City.”

When asked if any celebrities appear on the alleged ‘freak off’ tapes, Deal responded, “(Diddy) hosted celebrity parties, so what do you think? I think they’re not telling the whole truth.”

