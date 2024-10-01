UPDATE: Missile Attack Launched – Here We Go: Iran Preparing “Imminent” Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel as Israeli Forces Cross into Lebanon – Shelter in Place for ALL U.S. Personnel Issued in Israel (VIDEO)

UPDATE: Per the Daily Mail, the missile strike has begun. The first missiles were fired around 12:30 pm ET.

Here is video footage from the attack:

MORE THAN 100 MISSILES FROM IRAN FIRED INTO ISRAEL pic.twitter.com/1j6IVM1sPx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2024

World War III might be about to blow up in the Middle East in a matter of hours thanks to the brutal Iranian regime, and U.S. citizens in Israel could be caught in the crossfire.

The New York Post reported this morning that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to “imminently” fire ballistic missiles at Israel in response to the IDF’s ground invasion of Lebanon to defeat Hezbollah.

Earlier today, USA Today revealed Israel’s troops stormed into Lebanon as part of a “limited, localized, and targeted” ground operation aimed at destroying Hezbollah command structures and weapons sites. The Jewish State says this move is to ensure that roughly 60,000 displaced residents of Israel’s northern areas can safely return to their homes.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported, Iran was already fuming after Israel launched a massive airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon on September 25 on the headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist group. Several buildings were destroyed with bunker-buster bombs to penetrate the terrorist group’s underground bunker command center.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders were at the headquarters when Israel struck. Nasrallah was killed in the strike.

Israel Defense Force spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israel is aware of the threat from Iran and stated they are fully prepared to launch both defensive and offensive responses.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned residents to stand together and follow the “Home Front Command.” The latter is a safety protocol that urges civilians to be within 90 seconds of bomb shelters, limits how many people can gather should an attack occur, and means canceled events.

“What I ask of you is two things,” Netanyahu says in Hebrew. “One, to strictly obey the directives of the Home Front Command. It saves lives.”

“And second, to stand together. We will stand firm together in the trying days ahead. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will win.”

WATCH:

“Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a campaign against Iran’s axis of evil. Yesterday, I said that these were days of great achievements and great challenges: pic.twitter.com/yXKHrJCNAV — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 1, 2024

In even more foreboding news, the U.S. embassy in Israel has directed all U.S. government employees and family members to shelter in place until further notice. This means AMERICAN lives are in danger in case of an attack from Iran.

An unnamed senior White House official vowed to the Post that they would stand with Israel, assuming Iran carries out this assault in response to Israel’s incursion.

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” the official stated. “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

The paper notes the Biden regime has already mobilized forces in the area and extended the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group. These moves are designed to help safeguard the Jewish State from Iranian attacks.

Threats from Iran toward Israel should be taken with the utmost seriousness, but it’s important to note they are nothing new. TGP previously reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei back in July gave the order to strike Israel DIRECTLY in retaliation for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s death, just hours after the terror leader’s demise. But Iran, at this point, has not carried out the threatened retaliatory attack.