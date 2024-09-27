Israel Targets Nasrallah and Hezbollah Leadership With Massive Airstrike on Terror HQ in Beirut (Video)

Video and photos taken of a massive Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday shows utter destruction of the headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist group. Several buildings were destroyed with bunker buster bombs to penetrate the terrorist group’s underground bunker command center.

Unconfirmed reports state that Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders were at the headquarters when Israel struck. Nasrallah’s status is unknown as of this writing with rumors and unconfirmed reports alleging he was killed or survived.



Hasan Nasrallah, file screen image.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported an Israeli senior official saying, “There are indications that Nasrallah was in the compound that was attacked. Those who were there have a very small chance of getting out alive”

Senior Israeli official: There are indications that Nasrallah was in the compound that was attacked. Those who were there have a very small chance of getting out alive https://t.co/VXzio5NuJb — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 27, 2024

Fox News report by Trey Yingst:

SCOOP: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah targeted in Beriut, Fox News has learned. Unclear if the strike was successful. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/PgUedlkLSX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 27, 2024

The Israeli government released a video statement acknowledging the attack, “Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization…taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”

@IDF Spokesperson: Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization…taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”… pic.twitter.com/12VYFB3Vmk — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 27, 2024

Videos from Beirut posted by Al Arabiya English:

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, Lebanese state media reported, triggering loud explosions that were heard in the capital. Read more: https://t.co/yWS7w3x5xX pic.twitter.com/q3VDHhwGQS — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 27, 2024

More videos and photos:

Hussain Abdul-Hussaisn, research fellow with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, “If #Nasrallah survived this, it’ll be a miracle. Video shows the site where #Israel targeted Nasrallah, razing down a whole bloc and the underground. People in houses miles away, even outside Beirut, #Lebanon, reported their houses shaking underneath them, similar to an earthquake.”

If #Nasrallah survived this, it’ll be a miracle.

Video shows the site where #Israel targeted Nasrallah, razing down a whole bloc and the underground.

People in houses miles away, even outside Beirut, #Lebanon, reported their houses shaking underneath them, similar to an… pic.twitter.com/4jeW4IxBsI — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) September 27, 2024

This was Hassan Nasrallah’s bunker, from which he ordered attacks on Israel. This is what remains of it, and what remains of him pic.twitter.com/uoN720ybm3 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 27, 2024

The Daily Wire’s Kassy Akiva reposted a government photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City Friday reportedly giving the order to attack the Hezbollah headquarters.

Netanyahu just declared “we are winning” at his UN speech. Shortly after, he gave the green light to strike Hezbollah’s headquarters. pic.twitter.com/T4KeHHjpgO — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 27, 2024

Netanyahu was in New York to address the UN General Assembly:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin @netanyahu: "For the Palestinians, this UN house of darkness is home court. They know that in this swamp of antisemitic bile, there's an automatic majority willing to demonize the Jewish State on anything. In this anti-Israel flat-earth society…" pic.twitter.com/Iyiha4bZVB — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2024

Israel has gone on offense against Hezbollah after nearly a year of missile attacks by the Islamist puppet of Iran and tit for tat responses by Israel. The northern part of Israel was evacuated of civilians following Hezbollah rocket attacks starting last October 8, the day after the horrific terror attack on southern Israel by Iran puppet Hamas.

Hezbollah was recently decimated by a scheme that saw pagers and other communication devices implanted with explosives that killed and maimed many operatives and officials. Israel has also bombed Hezbollah missile bases and ammunition depots as well as waging targeted attacks on Hezbollah leadership.