Israel Defense Forces Confirms Hezbollah Terror Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Beirut Airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces announced early Saturday (US time) that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Islamist terrorist group Hezbollah, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike Friday on Hezbollah’s central command bunker headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.

IDF spokesman Nadav Shoshani posted on X Twitter, “Hassan Nasrallah is dead.”

A few minutes before, The IDF posted, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.”

The Israeli government followed with a poste and a a chart of the Hezbollah command structure eliminated in Israel’s defensive actions in recent weeks, “The Israeli @IDF confirms that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders. Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.”

Al Arabiya English posted video of the massive airstrike:

Excerpt from the Wikipedia page for Nasrallah:

Hassan Nasrallah (Arabic: حسن نصر الله [ħasan nasˤrɑɫɫɑh]; born 31 August 1960 – 28 September 2024) was a Lebanese cleric who was the secretary-general of Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist political party and militant group Born into a Shia family in the suburbs of Beirut in 1960, Nasrallah finished his education in Tyre, when he briefly joined the Amal Movement, and afterward at a Shia seminary in Baalbek. He later studied and taught at an Amal school. Nasrallah joined Hezbollah, which was formed to fight the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. After a brief period of religious studies in Iran, Nasrallah returned to Lebanon and became Hezbollah’s leader after his predecessor was assassinated by an Israeli airstrike in 1992.[1][2] Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah acquired rockets with a longer range, which allowed them to strike at northern Israel. After Israel suffered heavy casualties during its 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon, it withdrew its forces in 2000, which greatly increased Hezbollah’s popularity in the region, and bolstered Hezbollah’s position within Lebanon. However, Hezbollah’s role in ambushing an Israeli border patrol unit leading up to the 2006 Lebanon War was subject to local and regional criticism. During the Syrian civil war, Hezbollah fought on the side of the Syrian army against what Nasrallah termed “Islamist extremists”.

Videos posted Friday night local time showed Arabs and Muslims in Middle East countries celebrating Nasrallah’s demise:

