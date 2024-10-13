Gwen Walz Delivers Patronizing “Assignment” in Her Latest Weird Video

Democrat VP Tim Walz and his wife Gwen are cut from the same weird mold.

A new video featuring Mrs. Walz calling on fellow Dems to get out the vote is more patronizing than it is inspiring.

She speaks to the audience as though they have the sophistication of a kindergartener as she hands out an “assignment.”

Perhaps she is on to something with that voter base?

From the video:

“Hey, Kamala HQ. I’m Gwen Walls, and I have been an educator for a really long time, and I’m here with an assignment for you today. It’s due on November fifth.”

“Now I’m going to put my teacher glasses on because this is really serious, like a final, and there’s no late work.”

“I need you to take yourself and three friends to the ballot box and make your voice heard. You have to vote.”

“I’m going to repeat that again. You and three of your friends have to make your voices heard by voting. If you need more to iwillvote.com.”

“And remember, no late work.”

Watch:

Gwen Walz has an assignment for you

Not everyone in the Walz family agrees with Gwen’s marching orders.

Tim Walz’s own brother, Jeff Walz, has reportedly considered joining forces with Trump, publicly criticizing his brother as “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

The Walz’s extended family in Nebraska endorsed President Trump and shared a family photo in full Trump regalia.

This is not “Crazy Eyes” Gwen’s only weird moment.

She gave a bizarre performance at the Democratic National Convention in September and she bobbed and weaved with crazy eyes blazing.

Last week, in an absolutely cringe-inducing moment during a recent campaign stop in Beloit, Wisconsin, she broke into the fight song for Mankato West High School Scarlets, a school located in Minnesota.

It is unclear why she was singing the fight song for a school in another state, set to the music of the Marine Corps Hymn, while Americans in multiple states across the South are fighting for survival after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The small crowd let out a few nervous at the bizarre spectacle before clapping awkwardly.