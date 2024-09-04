“WALZ’S FOR TRUMP” – Tim Walz’s Family Snubs Harris-Walz, Endorses Trump

Tim Walz’s family in Nebraska endorsed President Trump.

The family of Kamala Harris’s running mate is backing Trump!

BREAKING: The *entire* family of Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz just endorsed TRUMP. This is the greatest troll of the 2024 election pic.twitter.com/579a7iPLBp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2024

President Trump thanked Tim Walz’s brother, Jeff Walz.

Last week it was reported that Tim Walz’s own brother, Jeff Walz, has reportedly considered joining forces with Trump, publicly criticizing his brother as “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

One post, dated May 2023—the same day the Biden-Harris administration indicted Donald Trump in New York City—reads, “We’ve just become a third world banana republic.”

When prompted by a follower to discuss these concerns with his brother, Jeff revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Tim in eight years and is “100% opposed to all his ideology.”