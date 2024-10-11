Weird: Tim Walz’s Wife Breaks Out in Song During Campaign Stop (Video)

“Crazy Eyes” Gwen Walz is back on the campaign trail, acting weird again.

During her bizarre appearance at the Democratic National Convention in September, many Americans got their first up-close and personal experience with the VP candidate’s wife.

Mrs. Walz bobbed and weaved with crazy eyes blazing.

On Wednesday, in an absolutely cringe-inducing moment during a recent campaign stop in Beloit, Wisconsin, she broke into the fight song for Mankato West High School Scarlets, a school located in Minnesota.

It is unclear why she was singing the fight song for a school in another state, set to the music of the Marine Corps Hymn, while Americans in multiple states across the South are fighting for survival after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The small crowd let out a few nervous giggles at the bizarre spectacle before clapping awkwardly.

When the scarlet team comes on the field, we will all stand up and cheer. To the other team, we’ll never yield, and we won’t forget we’re here. We will fight for victory and win. We will conquer every.

Watch:

Perhaps she enjoyed inhaling burning tires during the Minneapolis riots a little too much.