Tim Walz’s Own Brother Considers Joining Forces with Trump, Slams Governor as ‘Unfit to Make Decisions About Your Future’: Report

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s own brother, Jeff Walz, has reportedly considered joining forces with former President Donald Trump, publicly criticizing his brother as “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

The discovery was made by conservative journalist Laura Loomer, who uncovered Jeff Walz’s Facebook profile, which contains a series of posts highly critical of both his brother and the current administration.

One post, dated May 2023—the same day the Biden-Harris administration indicted Donald Trump in New York City—reads, “We’ve just become a third world banana republic.”

When prompted by a follower to discuss these concerns with his brother, Jeff revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Tim in eight years and is “100% opposed to all his ideology.”

He further claimed that his family was blindsided by Tim’s political rise and denied security after being selected for office.

“Haven’t spoke to him in 8 years. I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology. My family wasn’t given any notice thst he was selected and denied security the days after,” he wrote.

Another comment encouraged Jeff Walz to “Help MAGA… Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him… Help save this country.”

Jeff’s response was equally telling: “I’ve thought hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

According to Laura Loomer, “Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are such a bad Presidential ticket that Walz’s own BROTHER is supporting Donald Trump instead.”

Loomer also pointed out that Jeff Walz had donated to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to FEC records.