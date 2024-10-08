Globalist European Union Scrambling To Find a Way To Bypass Hungarian PM Orbán’s Refusal to Fund Ukraine’s War Effort

Another week, another battle between the European Union establishment and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, presently occupying the rotating Presidency of the bloc.

Brussels and Budapest do not seem to agree on anything these days, but the two thorniest disputes are about unchecked mass migration, which Orbán rejects, and the EU’s insistence to keep bankrolling the Ukrainian war effort, which he objects to.

On the issue of migrants, the EU has threatened to fine Hungary one million Euros per day for their refusal to receive migrants.

In response, Orbán has taken a page from the ‘America first’ playbook, and promised to bus the illegal migrants to Brussels, saying: ‘If they want the migrants, they can keep them!’

When it comes to the war in Ukraine, things are even more complicated, as the Hungarian is using his presidency of the EU to advance a peace initiative that is infuriating his peers.

Not only that, but Hungary has used its veto to stop EU funding for Ukraine, and now the Globalists are scrambling to find a way to bypass this roadblock.

It arose today that European Union officials are ‘considering ways to circumvent Hungary’s veto of funding for Ukraine’ as they try to free the €6 billion ($6.6 billion) in aid.

Bloomberg reported:

“The EU’s diplomatic arm, the External Action Service, is weighing allowing member states to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Facility, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity. That would allow future funds to flow based on the consent of contributors rather than by unanimous support.

Hungary has wielded its vote to halt disbursement for more than a year, prompting member states to seek other avenues. It’s unclear how much support the plan will draw, with many of the bloc’s core decisions subject to unanimity. EU ambassadors will meet Tuesday to flesh out details, the people said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has become increasingly vocal in opposing EU efforts to assist Ukraine’ war effort 2 1/2 years after Russian forces invaded. The Hungarian leader, who has maintained ties with the Kremlin, drew a sharp rebuke from EU leaders with a diplomatic foray that took him to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin in July.”

The Globalist establishment is livid with Orbán’s peace initiatives, and the European Commission – the bloc’s executive arm – is not sending top officials to meetings in Hungary even during its EU’s six-month rotating presidency.

There’s an inversion of values, in which, where there isn’t a necessary unanimity, instead of changing the proposal, the EU wants to bully the naysayers even to the point of threatening to expel them from the bloc.

Hungary’s refusal to fund Ukraine has already prompted discussions among diplomats on how to shield the aid from a veto.

Seven packages totaling €3.5 billion have been approved since the war started, as well as €2 billion to supply ammunition.

