EPIC Hungarian PM Orbán To Put Illegal Migrants in Buses and Send Them to Euro-Globalist Overlords’ Doorstep in Brussels: “If You Want Them, You Can Have Them”

“Illegal Migrants: If you want them, you can have them.”

Conservative champion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán not only ‘talks the talk’, but he has repeatedly demonstrated his determination to ‘walk the walk’, when it comes to his readiness to implement anti-Globalist policies in his country.

Orbán has almost single-handedly fought a slew of insane EU policies, most notably in the case of the unchecked mass migration that is destroying European societies one by one.

Now, in order to ramp up the political fight and take it to the Euro-Globalist overlords doorstep, the Hungarian leader is taking a page from the America first movement, showing that his adherence to the tenets of this movements goes way beyond of choosing ‘Make Europe Great Again’ as a slogan for his EU Presidency.

It has now arisen that Hungary’s anti-immigrant government is showing that it is serious about implementing a plan to provide asylum seekers free one-way travel to Brussels.

Yes, you read it right: it’s a measure meant to pressure the European Union into ‘relenting on heavy fines against the country for its restrictive asylum policies’.

At a news conference in the capital Budapest, State Secretary Bence Rétvári has claimed that since the EU wanted to force their country to allow ‘illegal migrants’ across its borders, Hungary would ‘offer these illegal migrants, voluntarily, free of charge, one-way travel to Brussels’.

Associated Press reported:

“Backdropped by a row of passenger buses with illuminated signs reading “Röszke-Brussels” — a route that would take migrants from Hungary’s southern border with Serbia to the EU headquarters in Belgium — [state secretary] Rétvári said the transport would be conducted “after the implementation of the European procedure,” but did not detail what status the asylum seekers would have upon being transported.

‘If Brussels wants illegal migrants, Brussels can have them’, he said.

The provocative proposal to bus migrants to Brussels, which echoes similar moves taken earlier by right-wing Republican governors in the United States, comes in response to a June ruling by the European Court of Justice that ordered Hungary to pay a fine of 200 million euros ($216 million) for persistently breaking the bloc’s asylum rules, and an additional 1 million euros per day until it brings its policies into line with EU law.”

The EU has long taken issue with Budapest for forcing migrants that are seeking ‘international protection’ to travel to Hungarian embassies in Serbia or Ukraine to apply for a travel permit.

While that’s a common sense policy, it also violates the deranged EU rules that oblige all member countries to have common procedures for granting asylum – ‘just let them in’.

“The government of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said it will file legal proceedings against the EU over the fines, and has demanded compensation for the billions it says it has spent on border protection including the construction of fences protected by razor wire on its southern borders with Serbia and Croatia.

Orbán, a consistent opponent of the EU on issues ranging from immigration to foreign policy to support for Ukraine, has cast his long-serving government as a defender of Europe’s Christian culture, and has come under fire for comments saying Hungary did not want to become a ‘mixed race’ nation.”

The EU has frozen billions earmarked for Hungary over breaches of the bloc’s ‘rule-of-law’ and ‘democracy’ standards (a.k.a. Globalist policies).

Some EU lawmakers have gone as far as petitioning for Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in the bloc’s executive Commission.

