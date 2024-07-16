PEACEMAKERS: Orbán Writes to EU Leaders That Trump ‘Has Detailed and Well-Founded Plans’ to End the War in Ukraine

We are meticulously tracking all the very consequential moves by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is now also rotating President of the European Union – to the constant chagrin of its Liberal-Globalist elites.

While there are widespread moves to boycott all the meetings that Hungary has called in its EU presidency, Orbán is not backing down, as we now learn about the letter he sent EU officials and National leaders.

CNN reports:

“Orban’s letter, addressed to European Council President Charles Michel and sent to all European Union leaders, was written in the wake of his controversial meetings with former President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I can surely state that shortly after his election victory, he will not wait until his inauguration, [Trump] will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately. He has detailed and well-founded plans for this,” Orbán wrote.”

As we see, after his meeting with Trump, Orbán can say there are ‘detailed and well-founded’ plans for peace between Russia and Ukraine – meaning it’s not just an empty campaign claim.

Read: Give Peace a Chance: Viktor Orbán Meets with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago – “The Good News of the Day: He’s Going to Solve It!”

This letter is widely expected to further inflame tensions about Orbán’s peace initiative.

Orbán met Trump at his Palm Beach compound last week and said that Trump is ready to act as a peace broker ‘immediately’ after his election.

The Guardian reported:

“The ‘likely outcome’ of a Trump victory meant that the EU should reopen ‘direct lines of diplomatic communication’ with Russia and ‘high-level political talks’ with China, Orbán wrote in the letter addressed to the council’s president , Charles Michel, which was first reported by the Financial Times. The Guardian has seen a copy.”

Trump’s victory will mean that the burden of paying for Ukraine’s war effort will shift to the EU’s disadvantage.

“’I am more than convinced that in the likely outcome of the victory of President Trump, the proportion of the financial burden between the US and the EU will significantly change to the EU’s disadvantage when it comes to the financial support of Ukraine,’ he wrote.

Orbán also said that after his recent talks with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, ‘the general observation” was that “the intensity of the military conflict will radically escalate in the near future.'”

In an unprecedented snub, a spokesperson for the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU Commission will only be represented at the senior civil servant level during the meetings called by Orbán.

This follows decisions by some EU member states to send lower-level officials to EU events in Hungary.

“Responding to the leaked letter on X, the Hungarian prime minister’s political director, Balázs Orbán (who is unrelated), doubled down on the message bound to provoke Hungary’s EU partners. ‘Instead of copying the pro-war policy of the US, #Europe needs a sovereign and independent strategy with a focus on a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations,’ he wrote.

[…] And in a statement likely to deepen alarm in EU capitals, he added: ‘We are convinced that – in political terms – we should use the entire period of Hungary’s EU presidency to establish the right conditions for peace negotiations’.”

Read more: