‘Welcome to the Club’: Conservative Hungarian PM Orbán Mocks German Chancellor Scholz’s Decision to Close Borders to Illegal Migrants

Conservative champion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is the man EU Globalists ‘love to hate’.

His ‘illiberal’ brand of populism and his rejection of failed Brussels policies have made him a target for the European establishment in the last years.

More specifically, his opposition to both the propping up of Kiev’s regime and to the acceptance of unchecked mass migration – and his openness to proclaim that to the four winds – drive EU goons insane.

Now, as the deeply unpopular German government of Olaf Scholz finally decided to at least pretend to act to counter the invasion of their country by illegal migrants, Orbán was sure to have a few things to say about it.

Orbán said yesterday (13) that Germany at long last ‘woke up’ to the adverse consequences of migration.

Politico reported:

“’Border protection has become a negative word in recent times because everyone has had to let the migrants in — whoever stops them is the bad guy’, Orbán said during an interview on Hungarian state radio Friday morning. ‘Now Germany woke up: terrorism, crime, the social and financial burden of migrants who do not want to work, all these things are beginning to wake the Germans up’.”

Orbán’s years of advocating against migration into the EU are vindicated now that ‘migrant-friendly’ Germany has moved to tighten border controls, even if this was done by the center-left-led coalition in a desperate bid to counter a AfD party rightwing surge.

“’Even the [German] chancellor woke up, so I said, ’welcome to the club’, because he is pushing for the borders to be protected’, Orbán said about German leader Olaf Scholz. ‘There is only one step left for Western European leaders to take — and it’s not a particularly difficult one intellectually: If they say that borders must be protected, they should not punish those who protect them’, he added.”

In June, the European Court of Justice fined Orbán’s Hungary €200 million for ‘breaking the EU’s asylum laws’.

Budapest also has not changed its policy of detaining and deporting migrants at its borders.

“’Hungary is being punished by Brussels with heavy financial penalties, because we are protecting the borders, while other states are urging us to protect the borders, and are even closing their borders themselves’, Orbán said, referring to the fine and Germany’s recent decision to temporarily introduce tighter controls at all its land borders to reduce undocumented migration. So it’s clearly not right — it’s a mess, it’s a shambles, it’s political chaos: the whole European Commission, the European legislature has created this situation’, he added.”

Orbán has long argued that, instead of being penalized, Hungary should instead be given financial support to protect its borders.

Yesterday, Orbán said to be confident that the European Commission would reimburse Hungary’s costs for protecting the European Union’s external border from illegal migration.

Reuters reported:

“Hungary closed down a major transit route through Hungary for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in 2015, bolstering his support at home but earning him widespread criticism from many EU allies.

[…] ‘Hungary must be reimbursed for the very significant amount which border protection has cost us’, he told state radio. ‘They will pay, it is only a matter of time’.

On Thursday, his chief of staff said Hungary was ready to sue the Commission for its border protection costs, which Budapest says amount to 2 billion euros.”

