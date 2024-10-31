GATEWAY UNDER ATTACK! New York Times Hit Piece Seeks to BAN TGP ENTIRELY Ahead of Election. NEW DETAILS EMERGE || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours. 

ARTICLE 1: Election Falsehoods Take Off on YouTube as It Looks the Other Way

ARTICLE 2: The One That Got Away: Joe Biden Looks Completely Dejected after Young Girl Flees His Pawing Hands at White House Halloween Party – VIDEO

➤ MYPILLOW: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​

ARTICLE 3: Third County in Pennsylvania Finds Fraudulent Mail Ballot Request Forms from Field+Media Corps Firm — District Attorney and General Office are Now Investigating

ARTICLE 4: AWFUL: Jimmy Kimmel Tells Sick ‘Joke’ Promoting Suppression of Trump Voters – Pro-Trump Meme Maker Targeted by Feds for Election Joke Responds (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5:  WOW! Top Kamala Surrogate Mark Cuban Insults MILLIONS of Women After Biden “Garbage” Comment, Claims No “Strong, Intelligent Women” Support Trump (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.