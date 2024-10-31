WOW! Top Kamala Surrogate Mark Cuban Insults MILLIONS of Women After Biden “Garbage” Comment, Claims No “Strong, Intelligent Women” Support Trump (VIDEO)

Democrats hate Americans. Democrats hate women.

Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban insulted MILLIONS of women after Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage.”

Mark Cuban appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday and claimed “strong, intelligent women” can’t support Trump.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women! Ever! It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” Mark Cuban said.

The View co-hosts went into damage control after Mark Cuban insulted millions of women.

“I think Stormy [Daniels] is intelligent. I don’t think that’s 100%. She’s very smart,” Joy Behar said in a snarky tone.

“He means on stage,” Whoopi Goldberg said in an attempt to defend Mark Cuban’s attack on female Trump supporters.

The Kamala campaign’s closing argument to voters isn’t going too well.

WATCH:

DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no “strong, intelligent women” support President Trump. They’re now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again. Will @KamalaHQ disavow? pic.twitter.com/5sPihbzJ8t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Earlier this week Joe Biden called millions of Americans “garbage.”

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

During the campaign call, Biden once again took a swipe at a comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico being a ‘floating pile of garbage’ during Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump’s supporters as “garbage.” Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Never forget what the Democrat leadership thinks of Americans:

Barack Obama’s “bitter clingers”

Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables”

Kamala Harris’s “Nazi rally”

Joe Biden’s “Trump supporters are garbage”

The Trump campaign responded to Mark Cuban’s hateful comment.

“Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb,’” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

“This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him,” Karoline Leavitt said. “These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say.”