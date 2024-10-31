Third County in Pennsylvania Finds Fraudulent Mail Ballot Request Forms from Field+Media Corps Firm — District Attorney and General Office are Now Investigating

Election fraud concerns continue to grow in Pennsylvania as officials from Monroe County reveal new findings of fraudulent mail ballot request forms, making this the third county to uncover such irregularities.

Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso announced Tuesday that several mail-in ballot applications were fraudulently submitted, with at least one case involving a deceased applicant, The Morning Call reported.

Investigations trace the source of these unauthorized requests to Lancaster County-based Field+Media Corps, a subsidiary of Arizona’s Fieldcorps.

The investigation when Monroe County’s election board conducted a standard review, uncovering around 30 irregular forms, which were then referred to the DA’s office.

The firm has been actively engaging communities of color in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and California since 2017.

According to its website, Field+Media Corps is a consulting firm involved in strategic field and media operations that include voter registration and other campaign-related activities.

Field+Media Corps issued a statement on Wednesday morning attempting to defend its operations, according to The Morning Call,

“We are proud of our work to help expand access to voting through our nonpartisan voter registration program. We have not been contacted by election officials in PA counties and we have no additional information on the alleged problematic registration forms,” the statement reads. “We would hope that if Field+Media Corps were the subject of any active investigation, that we would be proactively contacted by the appropriate officials. If we are contacted, we will work with local officials to help resolve any discrepancies to allow eligible people to vote.”

The firm stated that it made efforts to contact York County officials and plans to reach out to officials in Monroe County as well.

The company has previously been flagged for similar issues in York County, where suspicious registration forms were reported.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that York County, Pennsylvania, recently received a substantial delivery of voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications from Field+Media Corps, a third-party group working on behalf of the Everybody Votes Campaign.

Field+Media Corps, an Arizona-based consulting firm, has been actively engaging communities of color in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and California since 2017.

This recent influx of election-related materials from such an organization has prompted York County to take a meticulous approach to validate the legality of these submissions.

Julie Wheeler, York County’s President Commissioner, has assured the public that election officials are diligently processing these submissions to confirm their legality and accuracy.

Below is Wheeler’s full statement:

“We are committed to ensuring the integrity, safety and security of our elections. The York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration has received a large delivery containing thousands of election-related materials from a third-party organization. Those materials appear to include completed voter registration forms, as well as mail-in ballot applications. As with all submissions, our staff follows a process for ensuring all voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests are legal. That process is currently underway. If suspected fraud is identified, we will alert the District Attorney’s Office, which will then conduct an investigation. We will have no further comment until our internal review has been completed.” Trending: MI EARLY VOTE SHOCKER! Election Integrity Data Analysts Claim They Have Proof of 208,075 Ballots Cast By 82,674 Voters… An Excess of 125,428 Votes Cast!

Meanwhile, the York County District Attorney’s Office has reiterated its commitment to election integrity, stating that it stands ready to conduct criminal investigations should any evidence of illegal activities arise.

“The Office of the District Attorney has been in constant contact with the York County Commissioners and York County Board of Elections regarding any potential irregularities they are seeing and observing that may necessitate further investigation by this office. As we have always done, this office will investigate any matter regarding elections that require a criminal investigation and if needed, would prosecute any cases where the evidence is sufficient to support a conviction. Regarding any specific allegations or investigation, it is the policy of this office not to comment on such specific matters but only general operating procedures. Any other questions concerning the operations of elections should be referred to the County Commissioners and/or the Board of Elections.”

Trump took to X following this terrifying development.

“Wow! York County, Pennsylvania, received THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications from a third party group. This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really bad “stuff.” WHAT IS GOING ON IN PENNSYLVANIA??? Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!”

Wow! York County, Pennsylvania, received THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications from a third party group. This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2024

In Lancaster County, another 2,500 suspicious applications linked to a large-scale canvassing operation have been submitted, further complicating the web of suspected fraud. Yet, officials remain cautious, refusing to name any specific group until investigations conclude.

During their press conference on Friday morning, the officials announced that the investigation would likely expand to include at least two neighboring counties.

Lancaster officials also announced that two ballot registration groups were involved in the scandal. These groups were not mentioned by name during the press conference.

A county attorney urged the Secretary of State’s office to warn other Pennsylvania counties to be on alert for fake registrations.