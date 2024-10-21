NEW: Fani Willis’s Lover Nathan Wade Admits to Multiple White House Meetings During Prosecution of President Trump in Georgia

Fani Willis’s special prosecutor and illicit lover Nathan Wade admitted he met with the Biden-Harris White House on multiple occasions during the prosecution of President Trump in the Georgia RICO case.

Nathan Wade arrived on Capitol Hill for an interview with the House Judiciary Committee last week. Fani Willis sent out a letter to Chairman Jim Jordan demanding Nathan Wade’s testimony be canceled. She also demanded that Wade not answer any questions.

BREAKING: The White House likely colluded with Nathan Wade on the case against Trump. According to the transcripts released he had a conference with White House counsel on: – May 23rd, 2022

Details of Wade’s White House meetings were not disclosed to lawmakers.

It is unclear if Nathan Wade’s White House meetings were in person or remote by video. When asked, Nathan Wade said, “I don’t recall.”

Fox News reported:

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade met with Biden administration staff on at least two occasions during District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe into former President Donald Trump, a newly released transcript suggests. Wade was interviewed by House Judiciary Committee staff last week as part of Chairman Jim Jordan’s probe into the prosecutions of the former president. A grand jury indicted Trump and allies last year on charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Wade did not disclose the details of his supposed meetings with White House representatives, including if they were in-person or remote, but he acknowledged the existence of invoices and other records that indicated discussions occurred.

Nathan Wade withdrew from the Trump lawfare RICO case earlier this year.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

In August 2023 Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

In January of this year, Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman in a court filing blew the lid off of Fani Willis’ improper relationship with Nathan Wade.

The filing claimed Nathan Wade paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade and Fani Willis were forced to testify and they both lied under oath about when their relationship began.

Fani Willis’s RICO case against Trump is on life support after Judge Scott McAfee dropped a total of six charges.