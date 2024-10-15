What Are They Hiding? Fani Willis Demands Her Lover Nathan Wade Not Answer Questions During Deposition Tomorrow Before House Judiciary Committee

Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis sent out a letter to the Chairman Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

Willis demanded that her lover Nathan Wade’s testimony be canceled this week.

House Judiciary Republicans released the letter publicly on Monday.

Fani’s lover Wade will be deposed on Tuesday before Congress. Willis is demanding that he not answer any questions.

Fani argues that Wade’s testimony “could violate protected privileges that are upheld by the Fulton County Attorney’s Office.

Fani wrote, “I am concerned that your demand for Mr. Wade’s testimony would force him to improperly divulge confidential information that is protected by privileges held by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and demands that Mr. Wade violates State Bar of Georgia rules that govern the conduct of attorneys.”

Fani wants Chairman Jordan to retract the request for Nathan Wade to testify.

In March, Nathan Wade withdrew from the Trump lawfare RICO case after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled District Attorney Fani Wills can continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates but that Wade must go.

Both Willis and Wade committed the same “improprieties,” but only Wade was told to step down by the conflicted judge.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis could stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

Nathan Wade resigned from the RICO case following the ruling.

“Although the court found that ‘the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,’ I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Nathan Wade wrote in a letter obtained by WSB-TV.

Fani Willis accepted Nathan Wade’s resignation letter and praised him for his bravery.

“I will always remember — and will remind everyone — they you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engages in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.”

“You are an outstanding advocate,” Willis wrote, according to the letter obtained by WSB-TV.

Now Willis does not want Wade to talk to House investigators. What are they hiding?

Here is the full letter.

