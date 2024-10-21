EPIC! Woman Storms Field at Steelers Game With Sign That Reads “Trump Secure Border–Kamala Open Border” (VIDEO)

A woman stormed the field at last night’s NFL showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets with a message for the voters of Pennsylvania while President Trump was in attendance.

Throughout the crowd at the stadium, fans were spotted sporting MAGA hats, and nobody was wearing a Kamala hat.

In the clip that went viral last night, the fully clothed woman sprinted onto the field mid-game to advertise Trump’s secure border policies by flashing a sign that read “Trump Secure Border—Kamala Open Border.”

It was incredible!

WATCH:

A different video shows the woman being grabbed by security from a different angle.

According to reports, the woman has not yet been identified.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump attended the game. The entire Pittsburgh stadium broke into thunderous chants of “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump arrived.

MORE:



This was after working a shift where he manned the french frier and served customers at a local McDonald's restaurant, then later delivered remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Laura Loomer shared the clip on X, declaring, "Conservatives are winning the culture war."