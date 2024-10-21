Entire Pittsburgh Stadium Breaks Into Thunderous Chants of “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump Arrives (VIDEO)

Does this man look exhausted?

President Trump had a packed day in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Trump worked the French fryer during a 20 minute shift at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, held an hour-long town hall in Lancaster with Sage Steel and ended the day at a Jets-Steelers game.

The crowd of people lining the street to see Trump visit McDonald’s was insane!

Watch Trump work the French fryer at McDonald’s and greet customers at the drive-thru window:

Trump packed the house in Lancaster for a town hall:

President Trump posted a photo of himself in a Steelers uniform and the left went crazy.

The entire Pittsburgh stadium broke into thunderous chants of “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump arrived.

Kamala Harris could never do this!

