Entire Pittsburgh Stadium Breaks Into Thunderous Chants of “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump Arrives (VIDEO)

Does this man look exhausted?
President Trump had a packed day in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Trump worked the French fryer during a 20 minute shift at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, held an hour-long town hall in Lancaster with Sage Steel and ended the day at a Jets-Steelers game.
The crowd of people lining the street to see Trump visit McDonald’s was insane!
WATCH:
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/rA5FwAQWFy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2024
Watch Trump work the French fryer at McDonald’s and greet customers at the drive-thru window:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2024
Trump packed the house in Lancaster for a town hall:
THANK YOU—LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA! #MAGA2024 pic.twitter.com/BiM34T4MW2
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2024
President Trump posted a photo of himself in a Steelers uniform and the left went crazy.
The entire Pittsburgh stadium broke into thunderous chants of “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump arrived.
Kamala Harris could never do this!
WATCH:
President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Acrisure Stadium to chants of U-S-A! pic.twitter.com/TaVUjTDuT9
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 21, 2024