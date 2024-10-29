DEVASTATING! President Trump is Pulling in 28.2% of the Black Male Vote – Looking Like a Landslide!

The latest BIGDATAPOLL on black men in America found that (at least) 28.2% of black men are voting for President Donald Trump this year over socialist Kamala Harris.

Harris only holds 63.9% of the black male vote – a bit over half.

This is devastating news for Democrats.

President Trump’s inroads with black voters continues to threaten the Democrat Party.

Black voters are waking up to the fact that Democrats have only brought them poverty, crime, pain, and death for 60 years now.

The stranglehold Democrats held on Black Americans for 70 years is loosening up. 70 years of poverty, crime, abuse, and neglect may be enough.

According to a recent poll at the far-left New York Times, Trump has made inroads with black voters every cycle. He now has at least 15% of the black vote – something unheard of for a Republican candidate.

But notice that Kamala is only gaining 78% of the black vote. That means that there Trump is likely doing better than the 15% that is being reported.

But, it’s not just The New York Times who are panicking about Trump’s gains with black voters.

CNN’s Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten had a new analysis earlier this month of how the political winds are shifting when it comes to Black voters, and the news is not good for the Harris-Walz campaign.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kamala’s challenges with a demographic that Democrats have taken for granted.

Barack Obama admitted that Black voters are not excited about Kamala Harris’s candidacy and an incredulous Oprah Winfrey shared that she was stopped at the airport by a Black man who shared that he will be voting for President Trump.

Enten’s data shows that Donald Trump is the strongest Republican among Black voters since 1960.

CNN’s Harry Enten commented on this devastating development for Democrats.

Harry Enten: Sometimes there’s a trend line that I never noticed before and make me go, whoa. This is one of them. This is the democratic margin among black men under the age of 45 in presidential elections. You go back to November of 2012, what do you see? You see Obama by 81. Clinton only won them by 63. Then we’re all the way down to Biden last time around by 53. A tremendous drop already. Then you take a look at the average of the most recent polls, and Kamala Harris is up by only 41 That is about half the margin that Obama won them by back in November of 2012. This, I think, is when Barack Obama goes in last week when he was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, essentially talking to young black men, he made it seem like it was a Kamala Harris-specific problem. Uh-uh. This is part of a long-standing trend of young black men moving away from the Democratic Party. Kamala Harris is just the latest to face that magnitude of younger black men going towards the Republicans.

Watch:

No matter how you splice the data, Trump seems to be the strongest Republican with Black voters since 1960. Young Black men in particular have trended right during Trump’s runs (cutting the Dem margin by 40 pts from 2012). But Trump’s doing historically well with Black women too pic.twitter.com/FyUqqDKLjE — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 14, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Blacks today make up at least 22% of the Democratic vote.

If Democrats lost 25% of the black vote they would lose Virginia, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina. They would also lose the election.



If Trump would skim off 25% of black voters from the Democratic Party – which is likely – he would win the 2016 election in a landslide.

Work like crazy and pray for the best! God bless America!