KAMALA IN TROUBLE: Undecided Black Voters In Georgia Deliver Brutal Responses When Asked for Their Thoughts on Harris (VIDEO)

The state of Georgia will prove to be one of the most hotly contested states in the country between Kamala Harris and President Trump in November. But Kamala Harris may be in deep trouble with arguably the most reliable part of the Democrat coalition: Black voters.

DailyMail.com’s pollster, J.L. Partners’ James Johnson, conducted a focus group with eight undecided Black voters in Democratic-leaning Cobb County and published the video on the outlet’s website on Friday. These voters had plenty of brutal words to share about the Democratic presidential nominee.

The Peach State is over 30% Black and a Democrat must win these voters almost unanimously in order to offset the Republican-leaning population. Current polls show Trump with a slight lead.

Assuming this group is representative, making up this deficit will not prove easy. According to these undecided voters, Harris is too weak, unprincipled, has unspecified “woman issues,” and screwed up the economy.

64-year-old Hayward, a retired man living on disability benefits, told Johnson he voted for Biden in 2020 and is inclined to support Harris but thinks she may be too weak to lead in foreign affairs.

“My thing is her strength,” he stated. “You can’t be weak and hold that office.”

“When you have to face these other leaders from these other countries, are you going to have what it takes to stand there and throw punches like they throw punches?” he added.

He compared Harris to a lamb, saying she is too gentle.

“She has to develop something that she doesn’t have right now,” Hayward explained. “Don’t be fooled. Don’t be tricked. I see her as a lamb – gentle.”

29-year-old Bryanna, a college-educated software engineer who voted for Trump in 2020 and is leaning toward supporting him again, said Harris is all talk but no action.

“She kept saying that she’s a warrior,” Bryanna said regarding Harris’s performance at last week’s ABC News debate. “But I don’t think she is a warrior, like a fighter, like she said she is.”

37-year-old Jarron, an unemployed man with some college education, had politically incorrect qualms about Harris. He voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020 but is completely torn over who to support this time.

When asked what his biggest hesitation about Harris was, he responded, “Woman problems,” which made the entire room gasp.

Leonard, a 54-year-old business owner who voted for Biden in 2020 and is leaning toward Harris, also feels she may be too emotional given her gender.

“I hope she doesn’t be emotionally weak and doesn’t make decisions off of emotions,” he said. “As they say, all women are emotional, so you don’t want to get rattled because you’re going to have a lot of pressure being the president.”

He even admits things were better, especially the economy when Trump was in office.

“If you look at the statistics now, we’re far more worse now than we were before,” he said. “Everything is worse now with Biden and Harris.”

52-year-old Dontressa, who has a master’s degree and is medically retired, said she is leaning toward Harris but views her as a pushover, especially compared to Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

‘If you put her next to Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, it’s like there’s no comparison,” said Dontressa. “They would eat her up.”

35-year-old Ricardo, 35, a machine operator who supported Trump in 2020 and is inclined to vote for him again, said Harris was unprincipled and compared her to a gecko.

“She’s changed her position on a lot of things,” he said.