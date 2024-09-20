HILARIOUS: Oprah Says a Black Man Stopped Her at Airport and Told Her He’s Voting for Trump (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey hosted a campaign event for Kamala Harris on Thursday night in Farmington, Michigan.

The event was titled Oprah’s Unite for America Live Streaming event.

It featured several celebrities, such as actors Chris Rock, Brian Cranston, Ben Stiller, and singer Jennifer Lopez, who all appeared via video.

During one moment of the event, before asking a question to one of the crowd members, Oprah revealed that a black man at the airport told her he was voting for Trump.

Winfrey shared, “On the way here, when I was coming through the airport, a black man stopped me; I guess he knew I was coming here for something, and said, I just want to tell you I’m voting for Trump.”

Oprah says a Black man stopped her at the airport to tell her he’s voting for Trump pic.twitter.com/sRrcut9VeR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Vice President Harris and media mogul Oprah Winfrey sat down for an event in Michigan to discuss issues ranging from immigration to the economy, reproductive rights and gun violence prevention. The event, which took place on a set reminiscent of Winfrey’s former talk show, included 400 people in the audience and others who joined virtually, including celebrities Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.

Later in the interview, an audience member asked Harris what she would do about the border crisis.

In her response, Harris quickly sidestepped the question, which resulted in Oprah directing her back to the question.

