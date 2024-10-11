Obama Admits Black Men Don’t Like Kamala – Then Blames Their Distrust on Misogyny (VIDEO)

Barack Obama has admitted that black people are not excited about Kamala Harris’s candidacy and warned that she is particularly struggling with black men.

Speaking to reporters at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Friday, the former president said he is not seeing the same level of enthusiasm as he experienced back in 2008.

“In our communities we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” he explained.

“Now, I also want to say that it seems to be more pronounced with brothers,” he continued, a reference to black men.

According to The New York Times, Obama expanded upon his remarks to a group of volunteers and urged black men to get with the program, suggesting their sole issue with Harris is that she is woman.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” he said “I’ve got a problem with that. Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time,” he continued. “When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

Obama’s comments corroborate widespread reports that Obama was concerned about Harris being coronated as the Democratic nominee because he is not convinced she can defeat Donald Trump.

Such concern was seemingly confirmed by the fact that he refused to endorse Harris until it was clear that she would be the candidate to replace Joe Biden.

With just over three weeks to go until election day, her campaign is feeling increasingly anxious about her chances of victory, with polling data indicating that she is underperforming with black people who represent a key demoraphic.

According to a recent poll from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), an organization which acts as an organ of the Democratic Party, found that Harris only holds a 64-point lead among black people over Donald Trump.

While this might seem impressive, it is still miles behind Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, who led by 78 and 88 points respectively.