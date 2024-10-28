DESTROYED: Megyn Kelly DEMOLISHES Bill Maher After He EMBARRASSING Compares Trump to Hitler || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week. 

ARTICLE 1: PURE BRILLIANCE: Megyn Kelly Completely Demolishes Bill Maher When He Calls Trump a Fascist and Repeatedly Compares Him to Adolf Hitler (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2:  Joe Rogan Posts Presidential Poll on Social Media After His Historic Interview With President Trump —The Results Are STUNNING!

ARTICLE 3:  WOW! Kamala Harris Supporter Shouts “F-Word” In Face of Toddler In A Stroller, As Panic Sets In Over Trump’s Latest Poll Numbers (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: JD Vance Dismantles ‘Enemy from Within’ Hoax, Schools NBC’s Kristen Welker on Pelosi and Failed Leadership

ARTICLE 5: WATCH: JD Vance Leaves an Angry Jake Tapper Stunned After Exposing the Reason Ex-Trump Officials are Targeting Trump and Then Destroys Him Over CNN’s Lies About Trump

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

