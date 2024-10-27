JD Vance Dismantles ‘Enemy from Within’ Hoax, Schools NBC’s Kristen Welker on Pelosi and Failed Leadership

In a recent interview, Senator JD Vance (R-OH) didn’t hold back when NBC’s Kristen Welker attempted to corner him on Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the “enemy from within.”

Trump ignited a media firestorm following his interview with Joe Rogan by asserting that America faces a greater threat from within than it does from longstanding adversaries like North Korea.

Trump noted, “We had no problem with [Kim Jong Un],” adding, “I say it to people, we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within.”

JD Vance stepped up to dismantle the “enemy from within” narrative in one powerful minute, taking aim at the leadership of Nancy Pelosi and other far-left Democrats.

When Welker pressed him, referencing concerns about foreign threats from China and Russia, Vance remained unflinching.

Below is the transcript:

Kristin Welker: So, this week we learned that China was behind a broad hacking campaign targeting the phones of both presidential campaigns, highlighting the threat that China poses to this country. And yet, Donald Trump recently called his domestic political opponents “the enemy from within” and said they are more dangerous than Russia and China. Do you believe that people like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are more dangerous than Russia and China? JD Vance: Well, I think what Donald Trump said is that those folks pose a greater threat to the United States’ peace and security because America is strong enough to stand up to any foreign adversary. Kristin Welker: Do you agree with him? They pose a larger threat to the United States than Russia and China? JD Vance: What he said—and I do agree with this—is that the biggest threat we have in our country isn’t a foreign adversary, because we can handle these guys. We can handle foreign conflicts. We can handle… Look, under Nancy Pelosi’s long life in public leadership, the United States has gone from the preeminent industrial power of the world to second, next to China. That fundamentally belongs on Nancy Pelosi’s shoulders. If we’re going to have a more prosperous country, we’ve got to recognize that our own leadership is why we lost our industrial base to China. Our own leadership is failing to lead this country into peace and prosperity. Of course, Kamala Harris… Look, when I consider the biggest threats to America, Kristin, I think the fact that people can’t afford groceries, the fact that we can’t meet our recruitment goals in the military, the fact that Americans have a wide-open southern border—that’s a far bigger threat than any foreign threat. Yes, it’s caused by broken leadership.

WATCH:

NEW: JD Vance dismantles the “enemy from within” hoax in one minute after NBC’s Kristen Welker tried cornering him on the topic. Welker: Does Pelosi & Schiff pose a larger threat to the United States than Russia & China? Vance: Under Nancy Pelosi’s long life in public… pic.twitter.com/oc5dKj4w5A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

However, in a world where the fake news media picks and chooses its outrage, there’s a glaring omission that speaks volumes: the Biden administration itself has repeatedly labeled “white supremacy” as the country’s greatest threat — a claim that went unquestioned and unchallenged by the very media now scrutinizing Trump’s remarks.

“The U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland,” Biden said back last year without providing any data or evidence whatsoever.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas echoed this and claimed that domestic terrorists are the greatest threat to our country. This is after he’s allowed millions of illegal aliens into the country unchecked and unvetted in a little more than a year.

Yet, when Biden frames domestic threats as the nation’s gravest danger, the media conveniently turns a blind eye. It’s fascinating, if not entirely predictable, how silent the mainstream media remained while Biden and his administration ramped up rhetoric on “domestic terrorism” as the nation’s biggest problem—never mind the economic hardships facing Americans at home or the security threats at the border.