WOW! Kamala Harris Supporter Shouts “F-Word” In Face of Toddler In A Stroller, As Panic Sets In Over Trump’s Latest Poll Numbers (VIDEO)

Yesterday, it was announced that polls show Trump taking the popular vote lead for the first time since he began his presidential run in 2015. The polling data provided is from Real Clear Politics.

This new development marks a significant shift in voter sentiment heading into the next election and is sure to make Democrats behave in an even more unhinged manner.

Here’s a screen grab of the poll by Leading Report.

BREAKING: Trump is leading the popular vote for the first time in his political career, according to RCP. pic.twitter.com/yu54XlTCcT — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 26, 2024

PANIC IS SETTING IN ON THE LEFT

In what can only be described as grotesquely inappropriate and possibly even demonic behavior, a young white woman can be seen screaming the “F-word” into the face of a little girl in a stroller who appears to be about 2-3 years old.

The attack on the little girl seems to be aimed at her father, while her father can be seen attempting to stand between her and the aggressive, unhinged Kamala Harris supporter.

A black woman standing beside her wearing a black t-shirt appears to be shocked by her behavior and pulls her aside to ask her what is wrong with her, reminding her that she’s screaming in the face of a “baby!”

Although people are focused on the young white woman, another woman, a black woman wearing a blue t-shirt, glasses, and an orange ball cap, is also screaming at the toddler and her father. What in the world is wrong with these intolerant female Kamala supporters?

Hollywood actor James Woods shared the now-viral video on X, saying, “This is the Kamala Harris demographic in a nutshell. Screaming at a toddler over politics. They are just insane.”

WATCH:

This is the Kamala Harris demographic in a nutshell. Screaming at a toddler over politics. They are just insane. pic.twitter.com/4M16n1fcKZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 26, 2024

Several individuals on X are sharing the name of the young white woman shown in the video and claiming she is working for the Kamala Harris campaign. The Gateway Pundit will not post any identifiable information on her until we can verify the identity of this mean woman.

Does anyone remember how Democrats reacted when Hillary lost the election in 2016?

Remember the reaction by Dems in 2016 after Trump voters flooded the polls? That’s exactly what needs to happen again! Ignore current polling showing Trump winning, because he’s going to need to win by a huge margin to defeat voter fraud efforts across the country ! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/kosYdHJrtd — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) October 26, 2024

Don’t let Trump’s strong poll numbers fool you. He will need every vote he can get to overcome voter fraud across the country. As they say, Trump voters need to make it “Too big to rig!”