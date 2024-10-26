Joe Rogan Posts Presidential Poll on Social Media After His Historic Interview With President Trump —The Results Are STUNNING!

Yesterday, President Trump appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience as a guest with America’s most popular interviewer, 58-year-old Joe Rogan. Although he did not appear to be a fan of President Trump in 2016 or 2020, Rogan’s opinion of the outspoken champion of America seems to have shifted during the COVID lockdowns, especially when the government, colleges and universities, corporations, and even small businesses began implementing vaccine mandates for an experimental vaccine.

The mainstream Democrat Party media immediately turned on Rogan. They mocked him mercilessly when the independent thinker refused to be vaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19 and opted, instead, to treat his illness with Ivermectin.

Did CNN purposely make Joe look sick with their coloring? CNN says Joe Rogan praises horse dewormer. Discussed on:

The Joe Rogan Experience

Episode 1717 – Alex Berenson@joerogan#thejrec #thejrecompanion #thejre #joerogan #AlexBerenson pic.twitter.com/3JayNyE9J6 — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) October 13, 2021

Many of Rogan’s 15 million followers believed he was more left-leaning because of his views on the legalization of marijuana and abortion until 2021, when his eyes were opened by the actions of the Democrat Party media. He even discussed the possibility of suing CNN for saying he was taking “horse de-wormer.”

Joe Rogan fires back on claims he took a “horse dewormer” “Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making shit up. I literally got it from a doctor.” pic.twitter.com/aIZqRy8vpN — Analyze & Optimize (@Outdoctrination) September 7, 2021

At times, during their interview, Rogan, a former UFC color commentator and professional stand-up comedian, sincerely appeared to enjoy his conversation with President Trump.

The conversation between Rogan and President Trump was so well-executed that even the leftist UK Telegraph had to admit it was all over for Kamala after Rogan’s fans watched an unscripted Trump discuss topics from eliminating the federal income tax to Kamala blaming sleep deprivation on her decision to pick Tim Waltz as her running mate, to Trump’s explanation of why he can say China’s Xi Jinping is “brilliant,” while still strongly opposing his iron-fisted rule over China’s citizens.

The Telegraph’s headline reads: “THE 3 HILARIOUS HOURS THAT WON DONALD TRUMP THE ELECTION”

TELEGRAPH: “THE 3 HILARIOUS HOURS THAT WON DONALD TRUMP THE ELECTION” On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Trump delivered a 3-hour, freewheeling interview packed with humor and blunt reflections. He touched on North Korea, Biden’s policies, and even joked about his “bigger red button” in… pic.twitter.com/eM0dXn0muB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2024

Rogan’s popularity spans several generations, but he appears to be the most popular among the male demographic. According to research by Morning Consult, a business intelligence company, 72% of Rogan’s avid fans are men. They’re also young. 46% of his avid fans are aged between 18 and 34, and 23% are between the ages of 35 and 44. An astounding 25% of Rogan’s avid fans are Hispanic. These are the demographics Kamala’s campaign desperately needs and is failing miserably to capture.

During his podcast, Rogan and President Trump discussed how, although polls show Trump was beating Kamala, neither of them has much faith in the validity of polls. They used the 2016 election as an example, where Trump was trailing Hillary Clinton by a significant margin and then trounced her where it matters: at the polling place.

Shortly after his podcast ended, Rogan tweeted a portion of the segment where they discussed their lack of faith in polls on “X” on his “Joe Rogan Podcast” account to his 730K followers. Along with the video, Rogan tweeted a poll asking voters to choose between Trump and Harris, saying, “Might as well poll here.”

With 11 hours to go before the responses to the poll are finalized and with 121K votes so far, the results on “X,” where free speech is king and all opinions are welcome, are stunning.

Rogan isn’t the first mega-popular personality to tweet a poll. On August 2, Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest and arguably the most influential man in America, tweeted a similar poll. “Since a lot of people have asked, here goes a super unscientific poll…” he wrote. Musk asked his 200 million followers, including those who don’t follow him, on his free speech platform, “Who will you vote for?”

The “X” owner and free speech champion has 202.4 million followers. Over 153 million individuals responded, and the results were brutal for Kamala Harris.

What do you think? Do you think Trump created millions of new fans with his interview with Joe Rogan yesterday? Did his interview further erode Kamala’s chances of picking up male voters of all races?