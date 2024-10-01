In Deep Blue NYC, Tim Walz’s Bus Greeted by Vocal Trump Supporters (Video)

Democrat Vice-President nominee Tim Walz rolled into Man/Xhattan today before the VP debate tonight with Republican nominee JD Vance.
Tonight’s debate is the only scheduled vice presidential debate before the November election.
Because Kamala Harris is too weak and afraid to face President Donald Trump in a setting she can’t control, like the Al Smith dinner, the VP debate is likely the last major standoff between the two campaigns.
As Walz’s bus moved through Midtown, Trump supporters were there to make it clear where they stand.
The Gateway Pundit reporter Paul Ingrassia shared, “JUST NOW: Tim Walz’s bus is greeted by a legion of Trump Supporters in Midtown! Even in the belly of the beast of NYC, there are tons of Trump supporters everywhere!”
Watch:
— Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) October 1, 2024
The debate will begin tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and run for 90 minutes from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.
The debate moderators are”CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.
According to CBS, the rules for the debate are as follows:
Both campaigns agreed to a 90-minute debate with two four-minute commercial breaks. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidates during the breaks.
There will be no audience — a measure also implemented during the two previous presidential debates.
At the event’s start, the moderators will introduce the candidates in order of incumbent party, with Walz coming first. There will be no opening statements.
Walz will stand behind the lectern on the left side of the stage, which will be on the right side of viewers’ screens. Vance will be at podium on the right side of the stage, but the left side of screens.
Candidates, who cannot bring pre-written notes or props on stage, will have two minutes to answer a question and two minutes to respond. They will be allowed one minute for rebuttals. At moderators’ discretion, candidates may get an additional minute to continue a discussion.
Unlike the presidential debates, a candidate’s microphone will not be muted when their opponent is speaking, but CBS News reserves the right to turn off the microphones.
Vance won a virtual coin toss on Thursday, opting to go second with his closing statement. Each candidate will have two minutes for their closing remarks.
No topics or questions will be shared with the campaigns in advance.