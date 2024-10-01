In Deep Blue NYC, Tim Walz’s Bus Greeted by Vocal Trump Supporters (Video)

Democrat Vice-President nominee Tim Walz rolled into Man/Xhattan today before the VP debate tonight with Republican nominee JD Vance.

Tonight’s debate is the only scheduled vice presidential debate before the November election.

Because Kamala Harris is too weak and afraid to face President Donald Trump in a setting she can’t control, like the Al Smith dinner, the VP debate is likely the last major standoff between the two campaigns.

As Walz’s bus moved through Midtown, Trump supporters were there to make it clear where they stand.

The Gateway Pundit reporter Paul Ingrassia shared, “JUST NOW: Tim Walz’s bus is greeted by a legion of Trump Supporters in Midtown! Even in the belly of the beast of NYC, there are tons of Trump supporters everywhere!”

Watch:

JUST NOW: Tim Walz’s bus is greeted by a legion of Trump Supporters in Midtown! Even in the belly of the beast of NYC, there are tons of Trump supporters everywhere! pic.twitter.com/mm7pQloY58 — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) October 1, 2024

The debate will begin tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and run for 90 minutes from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

The debate moderators are”CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

According to CBS, the rules for the debate are as follows: