Pathetic: Weak Kamala Harris Too Afraid to Attend Long Standing Tradition for Presidential Candidates

Since 1945, politicians have attended the Al Smith Dinner to trade good-natured barbs and raise money for Catholic charities helping children in the Archdiocese of New York.

By 1960, the event became an important tradition for presidential candidates as it is often the last event at which the two major party presidential candidates share a stage before the election day.

The candidates and speakers take part in some mild roasting, which requires at least a little bit of thick skin and a dose of deprecation, something the weak and fragile Kamala Harris does not seem to possess. She seems capable of only putting herself into situations with adoring interviewers and highly controlled situations.

According to AP, weak Kamala Harris has declined an invitation to the event.

Vice President Kamala Harris will skip this year’s Al Smith charity dinner in New York, breaking with presidential tradition so she can campaign instead in a battleground state less than three weeks before Election Day. The dinner benefitting Catholic Charities traditionally has been used to promote collegiality and good humor, with presidential candidates from both parties appearing on the same night and trading barbs. Harris’ team wants her to spend as much time as possible in the battleground states that will decide the election rather than heavily Democratic New York, a campaign official said Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss campaign plans and confirming a decision first reported by CNN. Her team told organizers that she would be willing to attend as president if she’s elected, the official said.

President Trump attended the dinner during both presidential runs in 2016 and 2017.

This is the first time a presidential candidate has skipped the event since 1984 when Democrat candidate Walter Mondale opted out.

This is now beyond pathetic. The Al Smith dinner a time-honored tradition. NO CANDIDATE skips this, unless… Mark my words and save the tweet: This hide-and-seek strategy will be her ultimate undoing. pic.twitter.com/AEhq6vsS8d — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 21, 2024

.@MariaBartiromo on Kamala skipping the Al Smith dinner: It’s in step with what she’s been doing: skipping interviews, skipping press conferences. She still has yet to articulate an actual policy plan, and that Oprah interview? Wow. I can’t believe she gets away with it. pic.twitter.com/wXufcePhCJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2024

Watch President Trump’s hilarious 2016 appearance: