“Every Time We Find Evidence of Corruption on Joe Biden, Donald Trump Gets Indicted” – WOW! Rep. Nancy Mace DESTROYS Political Hack Norah O’Donnell – It’s So Bad They Cut her Off (VIDEO)

Norah O’Donnell invited Rep. Nancy Mace on Special Report to discuss President Trump’s arraignment for holding “classified” documents while negotiating with the FBI on the matter.

Of course, Chris Wray’s FBI raided the President’s home and rummaged through his wife’s underwear drawer and his teen son’s room. Now President Trump is facing a possible 400 years in prison while Democrats and Republicans who have taken classified documents and destroyed evidence with hammers are not being harassed daily by the Deep State apparatus.

Norah was expecting Rep. Mace to come on and turn on Trump. Boy, was she wrong. Nancy Mace put on a clinic!

Nancy Mace destroyed O’Donnell who could not keep up with the facts the Republican representative was hurling at the CBS audience.

Nora O’Donnell: Thanks I want to ask you, did you read through the whole 49 page indictment?

Rep. Nancy Mace: I absolutely did. I try to educate myself on what’s actually happening, but I have to be honest with you, and I’m someone I’ve had my ups and downs with Donald Trump over the years. That’s been very public. But I just can’t get beyond the fact that the precedent for how we handle classified information was first set when the DOJ and the FBI decided not to indict Hillary Clinton, who had a private server, who had classified information on that server, who obstructed justice, wasn’t even president, wasn’t even a former president, but was going to be a presidential candidate. And that was the precedent that was.

Nora O’Donnell: Yes. And I wanted to nail down on that, because if you read the indictment if you read the indictment, you notice that it mentioned the willful retention of documents. And so the distinction that has been made in the case of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is the willful retention of documents as is laid out, and a question of obstruction that the president repeatedly was told about his actions and he repeatedly obstructed justice. Do you see any distinction there?

Nancy Mace: Well, I will say today when I watch what’s happening in this country, the FBI had access to all those boxes in every single room, and the precedent was set under Clinton that she would not be – I think it’s worthwhile to have a conversation about how we handle classified information post presidency. I think that is a worthwhile debate because we want to protect our nation’s secrets. Okay, I want to get that off the bat. But the precedent was set under Clinton. She had a private server. I can’t think of anything more willful than hiding a server in your bathroom, in your home. I can’t think of anything more willful than using hammers on your own telephone, cell phone devices, and your iPads to obstruct justice and then to be let off. And so if that’s the standard, then it should apply to everyone, including Donald Trump.

O’Donnell: But clearly, you don’t think that should be the standard. That’s the argument that you’re trying to make. So you believe that Hillary Clinton should have been held to a different you think Hillary Clinton should have be held to a higher standard. And so then you must also agree, therefore, that Donald Trump should be held to that same high standard.

Nancy Mace: But that’s not the standard, because under Hillary Clinton, she was let go. She was not indicted. She had classified documents on her server. They tried to obstruct it, and she was able to walk away. So if that’s the standard, then you had Mike Pence, who had classified documents in his home. Then you had Joe Biden, who had classified documents spread across the country in different boxes, including unsecured in his garage. If Trump’s going to be indicted, so too then should be Joe Biden. I also can’t get beyond the fact that every time we find corruption, evidence of corruption on Joe Biden, Donald Trump gets indicted. I mean, that’s what I see just as an everyday American, as someone who hasn’t seen eye to eye with Donald Trump, and that’s how we’re going to operate. I don’t think it’s the right way, and I think it’s shameful what’s happening today.