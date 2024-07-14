CBS Anchor Margaret Brennan Complains Trump Didn’t Call for ‘Lowering the Temperature’ Immediately After he Was Shot

Classless CBS anchor Margaret Brennan complained that former President Donald Trump didn’t call for “lowering the temperature” or tell supporters not to retaliate less than three hours after he was shot.

Trump had just survived an assassination attempt where one of his supporters was killed, and two others were left with critical injuries in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Margaret Brennan is an enemy of the people. She and her treasonous media colleagues have spent 8 years trying to get Trump assassinated. These traitors are the last people on earth who should be speaking right now. https://t.co/Ep5ijfgH5F — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

The anchor was responding to Trump’s first statement after he was shot when she lodged her complaints.

Brennan began by saying, “He [Trump] is recovering from these injuries now “and that “this was a traumatic event, no doubt for him.”

“But,” the pundit continued, “I did notice there was no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters as well, not to retaliate or to have any kind of escalation here. I just am looking at this.”

Trump’s just been shot, and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan disparages him for not telling his followers to lower the temperature. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/97R2FG97gG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 14, 2024

In another segment, Brennan complained, “We want to make clear that this is something we are reporting…as a historic event…We are very mindful that this kind of event can inspire violence, it can inspire retaliation, and we want no part of that.”

is something we are reporting…as a historic event…We are very mindful that this kind of event can inspire violence, it can inspire retaliation, and we want no part of that.” #TrumpAssassinationAttempt pic.twitter.com/FOpk9Q3B9U — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2024

Trump’s initial statement read as follows:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

On Sunday morning, Trump issued another statement on Truth Social, calling for Americans to “stand united.”