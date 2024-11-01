UPDATE: White House Altered Transcript of Biden’s “Garbage” Comment About Trump Supporters in “Breach of Protocol” of the Stenography Office – On Biden’s Order!

Joe Biden is rewriting history. Literally.

The White House altered transcript of Joe Biden’s “garbage” comment about Trump supporters in “breach of protocol” of the Stenography Office.

According to the Associated Press, the changes to the transcript were made after “conferring with Biden.”

Joe Biden sabotaged Kamala Harris and called millions of Trump supporters “garbage.”

Biden made the grotesque remark during a campaign call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

During the campaign call, Biden attacked Trump supporters and once again took a swipe at a comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico during Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

Following his speech Joe Biden and his handlers immediately claimed he was referring to “hateful rhetoric” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden said on Tuesday night.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

President Trump rightfully used Biden’s “garbage” comment to attack Biden and Kamala Harris.

President Trump expertly TROLLS Democrats after getting picked up by a Garbage Truck in Green Bay: “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” DJT is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/V2se9eOT7u — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 30, 2024

The Biden-garbage firestorm got so big that the White House is now rewriting history.

The White House changed the transcript and put an apostrophe in the word “supporters” to change it to “supporter’s” to refer to the comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico on Sunday night.

Michael Shellenberger reported the Biden White House altered the official transcript of Joe Biden’s speech to eliminate any mention of Joe’s garbage insult against Trump supporters.

The New York Times says Biden only "appeared" to call Trump voters "garbage." That's disinformation. What Biden said is clear from the video. And now the White House has altered the official transcript in a potential violation of the Presidential Records Act pic.twitter.com/ZxHJQpjTee — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 30, 2024

Here is how the White House covered for Old Joe and lied to the American public.

Notice the added hyphen. This is purposely inaccurate and meant to defend Joe Biden.

Now the Associated Press is reporting the transcript was changed after officials “conferred with the president.”

White House press officials altered the official transcript of a call in which President Joe Biden appeared to take a swipe at supporters of Donald Trump, drawing objections from the federal workers who document such remarks for posterity, according to two U.S. government officials and an internal email obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. Trending: The One That Got Away: Joe Biden Looks Completely Dejected after Young Girl Flees His Pawing Hands at White House Halloween Party – VIDEO Biden, according to a transcript prepared by the official White House stenographers, told the Latino group on a Tuesday evening video call, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.” The transcript released by the White House press office, however, rendered the quote with an apostrophe, reading “supporter’s” rather than “supporters,” which aides said pointed to Biden criticizing Hinchcliffe, not the millions of Americans who are supporting Trump for president. The change was made after the press office “conferred with the president,” according to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office that was obtained by The AP. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The supervisor, in the email, called the press office’s handling of the matter “a breach of protocol and spoilation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.”

It’s not the first time they did this.