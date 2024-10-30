Frantic NY Times Lies for Kamala and White House Quickly Hides Joe Biden Calling Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’ in Official Readout

On Tuesday night Joe Biden came out and called Trump supporters “garbage” during his latest attack on the American people.

The video is clear as a bell. Joe Biden did not mince his words.

This put the fake news media into a panic.

The New York Times on Wednesday covered for Joe Biden and his sidekick Kamala Harris.

The Times reported that President Joe Biden “appeared to” insult Trump supporters.

Wow. Such blatant misinformation!

New York Times: President Biden on Tuesday denounced racist language at former President Donald J. Trump’s recent rally but appeared to insult Trump supporters as “garbage,” prompting waves of criticism from Republicans. The White House quickly objected to that interpretation of the president’s remarks, arguing that he was instead describing the racist language as “garbage,” not Trump supporters.

The fake news is scrambling to cover for Joe Biden’s disgusting comments.

Even the White House is in on the cover-up.

Michael Shellenberger reported the Biden White House altered the official transcript of Joe Biden’s speech to eliminate any mention of Joe’s garbage insult against Trump supporters.

The New York Times says Biden only "appeared" to call Trump voters "garbage." That's disinformation. What Biden said is clear from the video. And now the White House has altered the official transcript in a potential violation of the Presidential Records Act pic.twitter.com/ZxHJQpjTee — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 30, 2024

Here is how the White House covered for Old Joe and lied to the American public.

Notice the added hyphen. This is purposely inaccurate and meant to defend Joe Biden.