Frantic NY Times Lies for Kamala and White House Quickly Hides Joe Biden Calling Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’ in Official Readout

by

On Tuesday night Joe Biden came out and called Trump supporters “garbage” during his latest attack on the American people.

The video is clear as a bell. Joe Biden did not mince his words.

This put the fake news media into a panic.
The New York Times on Wednesday covered for Joe Biden and his sidekick Kamala Harris.

The Times reported that President Joe Biden “appeared to” insult Trump supporters.
Wow. Such blatant misinformation!

New York Times: President Biden on Tuesday denounced racist language at former President Donald J. Trump’s recent rally but appeared to insult Trump supporters as “garbage,” prompting waves of criticism from Republicans.

The White House quickly objected to that interpretation of the president’s remarks, arguing that he was instead describing the racist language as “garbage,” not Trump supporters.

The fake news is scrambling to cover for Joe Biden’s disgusting comments.

Even the White House is in on the cover-up.

Michael Shellenberger reported the Biden White House altered the official transcript of Joe Biden’s speech to eliminate any mention of Joe’s garbage insult against Trump supporters.

Here is how the White House covered for Old Joe and lied to the American public.

Notice the added hyphen. This is purposely inaccurate and meant to defend Joe Biden.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.