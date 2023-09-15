White House Goes Into Damage Control, Quietly Edits Transcript After Joe Biden Says Black and Hispanic Workers Don’t Have High School Diplomas

Clean up on aisle 5!

The White House quietly edited a transcript of Biden’s remarks at a community college in Maryland after another racist slip-up.

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

Biden’s speech was a total disaster. He lost a few battles with his teleprompter and began shouting out of nowhere.

Then this happened….

Joe Biden suggested blacks and Hispanics don’t have high school diplomas.

Biden falsely claimed he created millions of new jobs since he was installed in January 2021.

People going back to work after Democrats forcefully shut down businesses during Covid is not job creation.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, the workers without high school diplomas! And the lowest unemployment rate for women now!” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "We've seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I've focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, workers without high school diplomas!" pic.twitter.com/j6bnzTYtKo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

The White House quietly added the word “and” after ‘African American, Hispanic and veteran workers’ to make his statement sound less racist.

The White House transcript reads: “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas.”

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden has said something like this.

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

Every once in a while the mask slips and the public sees the real Joe Biden.