BREAKING: MSNBC Admits Network is RIGGING COVERAGE to Help Elect Kamala Harris

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: OMG: MSNBC Producer Admits Network is ‘Doing All They Can’ to Help Elect Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Former Mesa, CO Clerk and Gold Star Mother Tina Peters Sentenced to 9 Years in Latest Political Persecution

ARTICLE 3: WATCH: Maria Bartiromo Asks RNC Chairman Michael Whatley About The Gateway Pundit’s Reporting on Potential Arizona Election Rigging and 218,000 Voter Registration Scandal – UPDATE: Who Really Are These 218,000 Voters?

ARTICLE 4: FBI Whistleblower Alleges Plan to Deploy Plainclothes FBI Agents to Maricopa County Polling Stations to Monitor Trump Voters — FBI Responds

ARTICLE 5: Here We Go: Panic Buying at Costco Over Port Strike Fears

