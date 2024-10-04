BREAKING: MSNBC Admits Network is RIGGING COVERAGE to Help Elect Kamala Harris

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: OMG: MSNBC Producer Admits Network is ‘Doing All They Can’ to Help Elect Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Former Mesa, CO Clerk and Gold Star Mother Tina Peters Sentenced to 9 Years in Latest Political Persecution

➤ MORNING KICK: Just a reminder the legendary Chuck Norris is a whopping 84 years old and yet has MORE energy than most of us — he discovered he could create dramatic changes to his health simply focusing on 3 things that sabotage our body as we age. Watch his method by clicking the link in the description box here: https://www.chuckdefense.com/Pundit.

 ARTICLE 3: WATCH: Maria Bartiromo Asks RNC Chairman Michael Whatley About The Gateway Pundit’s Reporting on Potential Arizona Election Rigging and 218,000 Voter Registration Scandal – UPDATE: Who Really Are These 218,000 Voters?

ARTICLE 4: FBI Whistleblower Alleges Plan to Deploy Plainclothes FBI Agents to Maricopa County Polling Stations to Monitor Trump Voters — FBI Responds

ARTICLE 5: Here We Go: Panic Buying at Costco Over Port Strike Fears

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Schaffer, Elijah, news, vnn, vigilant news, fleccas, dan bongino, crowder

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.