BREAKING: OMG: MSNBC Producer Admits Network is ‘Doing All They Can’ to Help Elect Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe strikes again!

O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) on Thursday released undercover video of Basel Hamdan, a producer for MSNBC, admitting the network is doing all they can to elect Kamala Harris.

Hamdan also told the OMG undercover journalist that MSNBC has made their viewers “dumber over the years.”

Via OMG:

During an undercover date with an OMG journalist, Basel Hamdan, a writer and producer for MSNBC’s show “Ayman,” was asked what the network has done to assist the Kamala Harris campaign. Hamdan revealed on hidden camera that “what her [Harris’s] message of the day is, is their message of the day,” as MSNBC actively pushes Harris’s narrative to help her win. He admitted that MSNBC is doing “all they can to help,” Harris get elected, with the network operating as an extension of the campaign. He went on to say, “MSNBC is indistinguishable from the party,” further highlighting their partisan agenda. In discussing the relationships between the MSNBC hosts and Democratic politicians, Hamdan reveals, ”The anchor and the politician are just in total agreement about everything.” He adds, “If you watch an interview with a Democratic politician, they just finish each other’s sentences.” Hamdan also didn’t shy away from criticizing the network’s audience, stating, “They’ve made their viewers dumber over the years,” and explaining that MSNBC is “too cozy with Democratic politicians.”

“So do you feel like MSNBC is doing enough to help the Harris campaign?” the OMG undercover journalist asked Basel Hamdan.

“I mean, they’re doing all they can to help,” Hamdan said.

“Which is what? What have they done to help the Harris campaign?” the OMG journalist asked.

“Amplify her [Kamala’s] message. What her message of the day is, is their message of the day,” Hamdan said.

Hamdan said MSNBC is tied to the Democrat party.

“They just are way too cozy with the Democratic politicians,” Hamdan said. “If you watch an interview with a Democratic politician they just finish each other’s sentences. The anchor and the politician are in total agreement about everything.”