Here We Go: Panic Buying at Costco Over Port Strike Fears

Shoppers at Costco stores around the country are reported to be panic buying water, paper towels, toilet paper and other essentials over concerns brought on by the International Longshoremen’s Association’s strike affecting East and Gulf Coast ports. Some stores have lines of customers waiting to get in that extend to the parking lot.

News reports and posts by shoppers tell the tale:

Fox News:

‘THAT’S NUTS’: Massive lines form at Costco as people stock up on goods amid mounting fears over the dockworkers’ strike, which could raise prices across the country and potentially cause shortages. pic.twitter.com/GYV0Xr75bn — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2024

In northern New Jersey, WPIX-TV anchor Dan Mannarino reports shoppers are lined up into the parking lot waiting to get in:

At my local Costco to do my regular shopping and this is the line to get in. I asked a few people what they are doing and they said bc of the dock workers strike they are stocking up. pic.twitter.com/ckMsMamPES — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) October 3, 2024

WPIX report:

The New York Post reports panic buying on Staten Island:

Shoppers on Staten Island were panic buying amid the ongoing dockworkers strike. https://t.co/pWZLsJtwzq pic.twitter.com/2Tcbcoc7i4 — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2024

South Dakota radio station ESPN Sioux Falls reports shortages in the Midwest(excerpt):

Costco and other retailers across Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are reporting empty shelves as consumers are panic buying toilet paper and other products. The dock workers labor dispute could potentially disrupt supply chains, leading to shortages of some household items. As a result, lots of folks are running to Costco, Sam’s Club, and other big box stores and panic buying toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, and other items.

A shopper posted video of long lines in Colorado:

Costco this morning in Parker CO. It’s packed. Long checkout lines! I didn’t see any panic buying. Just a lot of folks topping off their preps or normal shopping. pic.twitter.com/1HZ9vBrlqB — Shelly RockiesG (@RockiesGirl1967) October 1, 2024

Tim Pool suggested people stock up:

“I’m seeing a lot of people say stock up now, get your gas now. This is big.” @Timcast

My husband and I went to Costco tonight. There was no toilet paper. The remaining paper towels were flying off the shelves. So many people were grabbing 2 or 3 big packages. pic.twitter.com/jKcA1PQyI5 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 2, 2024

Could be a long month ahead. October has started off with massive hurricane damage in the South, the dockworkers’ strike and the Middle East edging closer to all-out war. With the election about a month away and Trump still the subject of plots, further disruptions are not out of the question.