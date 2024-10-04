FBI Whistleblower Alleges Plan to Deploy Plainclothes FBI Agents to Maricopa County Polling Stations to Monitor Trump Voters — FBI Responds

A bombshell report from a whistleblower has set off alarms among Arizona’s voters and political leaders, as new revelations have surfaced about an alleged plan by the FBI to deploy plainclothes agents to polling stations in Maricopa County.

According to a whistleblower who attended a recent security briefing, the FBI’s primary objective with this operation is to monitor Trump voters during the upcoming election—a disturbing indication of federal interference aimed at intimidating those who dare to support the 45th president.

Representative Alexander Kolodin (R-AZ) was quick to act, sending a forceful letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, warning that such actions would not be tolerated.

In the letter, Kolodin made it clear that the House is prepared to take immediate action against any attempts by federal agents to intimidate or censor voters in Arizona.

“I sincerely hope that this disturbing allegation is false. Rest assured, however, that if your agents are here for any other purpose than ensuring that every lawful voter is able to cast a ballot, the House is prepared to take immediate action to secure all Arizonans the equal protection of the laws,” Kolodin wrote.

The letter expresses deep concern over the alleged deployment of FBI agents in Maricopa County polling stations, with the intent to monitor and intimidate Trump voters specifically.

The whistleblower claims that the agents were tasked with making sure Trump voters “don’t get out of line,” a vague but menacing directive that could lead to widespread voter suppression.

Kolodin cited the FBI’s recent track record of election interference and censorship of speech that is unfavorable to the Biden-Harris administration.

He referred to a court case in Arizona, American Encore v. Adrian Fontes et al., where a rule was blocked that allowed voters to be removed from polling places if they criticized election workers.

Kolodin’s letter goes on to remind Director Wray that, under U.S. Code § 1985(3), federal agents are prohibited from disguising themselves on the premises of others for the purpose of preventing or hindering local authorities from ensuring equal protection of the laws.

The letter also highlights that presidential elections are administered by state, not federal law, making any interference from federal agents a dangerous overreach.

The representative encouraged any Arizonans who experience violations of their civil rights at the polls to file complaints with the U.S. Attorney’s office and to report incidents to his office.

Kolodin expressed little faith that the Biden-Harris regime would take these complaints seriously but emphasized the importance of documenting any voter intimidation efforts in the event of post-election litigation.

Kolodin concluded his letter with a message to Arizona voters: “Do not be deterred from voting by these last, desperate acts of a dying regime about to be swept away by the winds of history. Rest assured, if the powers that be were confident of the outcome, they would not be trying so hard to keep you away from the polls.”

Today I informed FBI Director Wray that the House is prepared act if his agents attempt to intimidate or censor voters while deployed to Arizona. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VrN4LkZk9b — Rep. Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) October 3, 2024

2/2 Not exactly what I wanted to be doing on my holiday. pic.twitter.com/X3aK69WKlD — Rep. Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) October 3, 2024

Election Integrity Investigator Bryan James Blehm reached out to the FBI.

The FBI allegedly denies the claim, stating that these allegations are false and clarifying that federal law prohibits armed federal personnel from being at polling places unless there’s an urgent, life-threatening situation.

Blehm wrote:

In response to should be Congressman Kolodin, the Department of Injustice has just stated: “Thank you for reaching out. The following is attributable to the FBI: Trending: BREAKING: Former Mesa, CO Clerk and Gold Star Mother Tina Peters Sentenced to 9 Years in Latest Political Persecution The allegations stated in the letter are categorically false. Federal law prohibits the presence of armed federal personnel at polling places, absent exigent life-threatening emergencies.” Is this an admission that they intend to have unarmed agents there and that we will be able to ask Ray Epps for an autograph at the polling centers?