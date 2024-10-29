BOOM: Rep. Byron Donalds Smacks Down CNBC Anchor with Masterful Response After ‘Journalist’ Whitewashes Kamala and Her Fans’ Violent Rhetoric While Smearing Trump (VIDEO)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) has consistently proven why he is one of the brightest stars the Republican Party has to offer. He once again showed his mettle on Monday morning despite hostile questioning from a determined leftist ‘journalist.’

The Florida congressman appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box to speak about President Trump’s historic Madison Square Garden rally. Things turned sour when liberal co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin decided to interrogate Donalds about racist comments made by a ‘comedian’ about Puerto Ricans and other people of Hispanic heritage.

As Jim Hoft reported, Tony Hinchcliffe, who goes by “Kill Tony,” took the stage at Madison Square Garden and smeared Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” in the middle of the ocean. He then attacked Hispanics from the stage by vulgarly commenting on their supposed sex practices.

Sorkin not only used these awful remarks to smear Trump and his millions of supporters as bigots, but he also took the opportunity to whitewash the violent rhetoric of Kamala Harris and her fanbase. Sorkin actually claimed she and Democrats have never used hateful remarks despite calling Trump all sorts of despicable names.

Donalds quickly pounced on this garbage from Sorkin and lit him up. He pointed out in sharp terms that Democrats, including Harris, are right now comparing Trump and his supporters to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Donalds then slammed the media for blowing the bad jokes of an unknown comedian out of proportion while ignoring the fact that Puerto Ricans and other Americans are suffering under the disastrous policies unleashed by the Biden-Harris regime. This is what we should be focused on, he argued.

At one point, Sorkin tried to interrupt but failed to halt Donalds’s tour de force.

Byron Donalds Just Destroyed Andrew Sorkin Live on CNBC SORKIN: “You don’t see in a Harris rally that kind of vitriol” DONALDS: “You don’t?…Every Democrat official at these rallies refers to [Trump] as Adolf Hitler.”@ByronDonalds pic.twitter.com/LGtln8O8zz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 28, 2024