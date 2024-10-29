BOOM: Rep. Byron Donalds Smacks Down CNBC Anchor with Masterful Response After ‘Journalist’ Whitewashes Kamala and Her Fans’ Violent Rhetoric While Smearing Trump (VIDEO)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) has consistently proven why he is one of the brightest stars the Republican Party has to offer. He once again showed his mettle on Monday morning despite hostile questioning from a determined leftist ‘journalist.’
The Florida congressman appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box to speak about President Trump’s historic Madison Square Garden rally. Things turned sour when liberal co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin decided to interrogate Donalds about racist comments made by a ‘comedian’ about Puerto Ricans and other people of Hispanic heritage.
As Jim Hoft reported, Tony Hinchcliffe, who goes by “Kill Tony,” took the stage at Madison Square Garden and smeared Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” in the middle of the ocean. He then attacked Hispanics from the stage by vulgarly commenting on their supposed sex practices.
Sorkin not only used these awful remarks to smear Trump and his millions of supporters as bigots, but he also took the opportunity to whitewash the violent rhetoric of Kamala Harris and her fanbase. Sorkin actually claimed she and Democrats have never used hateful remarks despite calling Trump all sorts of despicable names.
Donalds quickly pounced on this garbage from Sorkin and lit him up. He pointed out in sharp terms that Democrats, including Harris, are right now comparing Trump and his supporters to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.
Donalds then slammed the media for blowing the bad jokes of an unknown comedian out of proportion while ignoring the fact that Puerto Ricans and other Americans are suffering under the disastrous policies unleashed by the Biden-Harris regime. This is what we should be focused on, he argued.
At one point, Sorkin tried to interrupt but failed to halt Donalds’s tour de force.
Byron Donalds Just Destroyed Andrew Sorkin Live on CNBC
SORKIN: “You don’t see in a Harris rally that kind of vitriol”
DONALDS: “You don’t?…Every Democrat official at these rallies refers to [Trump] as Adolf Hitler.”@ByronDonalds pic.twitter.com/LGtln8O8zz
SORKIN: To the extent that there are folks that may agree with the policies of Trump but do not want to vote for Trump…The reason they do not want to vote for Trump is because they see either in his character or the people who seem to support him, um, seem to be engaged in that or willing in that. What you don’t see, you don’t see in other rallies for Harris or see in a Harris rally that kind of vitriol.
DONALDS: You don’t?!
SORKIN: I don’t think you do…
DONALDS: Kamala Harris spends half of her time talking about her rival as Hitler after attempts on his (Trump’s) life, not once, but twice. She’s doing it right now!
Every Democrat official at these rallies refers to him as Adolf Hitler. You got Hillary Clinton out there hawking her book that nobody wants to buy, frankly, and she’s talking about how this is akin to 1939.
Are you out of your mind?
You want to talk about rhetoric, let’s compare, but let me go back: we are talking about the comments of a comedian, and everybody is going to forget it in 48 hours. The real joke in America is the policy of Kamala Harris.
Let’s talk specifically about Puerto Ricans in America today. Puerto Ricans have had to live under the same inflation unleashed by Kamala Harris. And that is not a joke, but they have got to live with it.
(Sorkin tries to interrupt but fails)
DONALDS: Puerto Ricans are living under the same terrible border policies that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden unleashed. That is a terrible joke on the American people; we should be focused on that.