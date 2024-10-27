LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Donald J. Trump Speaks to a Massive Crowd at Madison Square Garden – LIVE NOW

by
President Trump delivers remarks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York – October 27, 2024

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in New York, New York, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:00PM EDT.

The election is in nine days, and President Trump is making a HUGE statement to the Democrats on their home turf for one of his last campaign appearances before the November 5 election.

Tens of thousands of Trump-supporting patriots packed the stadium at Madison Square Garden and were seen lined up early this morning to see President Trump’s speech scheduled at 5 PM ET.

WATCH:

The streets of New York City were filled with MAGA supporters on Sunday.

This is unprecedented for a Republican. Notably, a Republican has not won New York since 1984. Democrats have also won the state by double digits since 1992.

MORE:

conservative influencer and street poller @shaneyyricch, the stadium is filled to capacity, and 75,000 are reportedly still waiting outside. The crowd size estimates are still unconfirmed. However, all of midtown Manhattan is crawling with Trump supporters.

Madison Square Garden holds roughly 20,000 people!

Watch President Trump deliver remarks to this massive crowd below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.