LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Donald J. Trump Speaks to a Massive Crowd at Madison Square Garden – LIVE NOW

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in New York, New York, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:00PM EDT.

The election is in nine days, and President Trump is making a HUGE statement to the Democrats on their home turf for one of his last campaign appearances before the November 5 election.

Tens of thousands of Trump-supporting patriots packed the stadium at Madison Square Garden and were seen lined up early this morning to see President Trump’s speech scheduled at 5 PM ET.

WATCH:

MASSIVE crowd for Trump’s second rally in NYC this cycle The Dems could never do this. This is like the Dodgers filling Yankee stadium for the World Series pic.twitter.com/JTmLtR3PmW — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) October 27, 2024

The streets of New York City were filled with MAGA supporters on Sunday.

I think New York is TRUMP COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/sKvUEGIyBS — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) October 27, 2024

This is unprecedented for a Republican. Notably, a Republican has not won New York since 1984. Democrats have also won the state by double digits since 1992.

MORE:

conservative influencer and street poller @shaneyyricch, the stadium is filled to capacity, and 75,000 are reportedly still waiting outside. The crowd size estimates are still unconfirmed. However, all of midtown Manhattan is crawling with Trump supporters.

Madison Square Garden holds roughly 20,000 people!

JUST IN: MSG is at MAX CAPACITY. The garden is filled. 75,000 people are still waiting outside to see if they can get in. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/XX2Sn1zhyn — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) October 27, 2024

Watch President Trump deliver remarks to this massive crowd below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: