Rep. Bryon Donalds Leaves “Breakfast Club”Hosts Stammering When Delivering Hard Truth That Kamala Harris Caused Current Inflation (Video)

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) joined The Breakfast Club podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the disastrous state of the economy under the failed leadership of the Biden-Harris administration.

When Donalds placed the blame for the current suffocating inflation facing American families firmly at Kamala Harris’ feet, Charlamagne tha God and Angela Wright pushed back.

Donalds, however, brought the receipts and left the two stunned and fumbling for their words.

Rep. Donalds: I would argue we’re not really thriving right now. This inflation, which, by the way, was brought to us by Kamala Harris, has really slowed down people from being able to excel.

Charlamagne tha God: By Kamala?

Rep. Donalds: Yes.

Charlamagne tha God: She’s the Vice President.

Rep. Donalds: Oh, Charlemagne.

Charlamagne tha God: (There’s) still the President.

Rep. Donalds: Charlemagne, listen, man. When Joe Biden wanted to do his American rescue plan, Kamala Harris was a tie-breaking vote in the United States Senate. She broke the tie that started this inflation that has hurt so many people in our country. Everybody listening to your show.

Angela Wright: That’s not…..

Rep. Donalds: It’s not true? You sure you want to go there?

Angela Wright: First of all, it’s true that it’s a tie-breaking vote……When you go outside, Congressman, you go outside in your district….

Rep. Donalds: You sure you want to go there? Okay, let’s go there. You got notes.

Charlamagne tha God: You got notes…he’s got notes, Angela Wright.

Angela Wright: That’s fine. I have notes, too.

Rep. Donalds: I’m going to give it to Charlamagne. I don’t even want to hold it.

(crosstalk)

Because Angela, hold on now. Go ahead.

Angela Wright: For every infrastructure project in your community, you should go out and thank Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Congress that voted for the American rescue plan. That’s what should be happening.

Rep. Donalds: Larry Summers wrote an op-ed back in 2021. Larry Somers was the Treasury Secretary for Bill Clinton. He was an economic advisor to Barack Obama.

He said that the American Rescue Plan that Joe Biden wanted, that Kamala Harris was a tie-breaking vote in the United States Senate, would create a massive inflation that we have not seen in a generation.

Well, guess what? Larry Summers was correct.

You know who also was correct, Angela? I was, because I was in the budget committee when they brought the bill. And I said, In that committee, it’s going to cause massive inflation. That’s what happened.

So the problem we have in our economy today is that prices have gone up massively, wages adjusted for inflation is down. People’s pocketbooks are hurting.

