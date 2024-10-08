Elon Musk Names the Billionaires Who Are TERRIFIED About Trump Releasing Epstein List

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Elon Musk Drops Names of Billionaires Who Are “Terrified” About Trump Releasing Epstein List (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Weather Manipulation Claims Backed by Science — Must Read Deep Dive into History of Weather Manipulation — Shocking Facts Revealed!

ARTICLE 3: TRIGGERED: An Angry Karine Jean-Pierre Abruptly Exits the Room After Peter Doocy Asks Her a Question Perfectly Exposing Regime’s Priorities on Hurricane Helene and Refuses to Let Up (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: WATCH: Kamala Harris Hands Trump’s Campaign a Gift on “The View” After Being Asked Whether She Would Change Anything Biden Did as ‘President’

ARTICLE 5: Kamala Harris Falls Apart on 60 Minutes After Host Peppers Her With Surprisingly Tough Questions Regarding Her Economic Plan and Tells Her: “We Are Dealing with the Real World” (VIDEO)