Elon Musk Drops Names of Billionaires Who Are “Terrified” About Trump Releasing Epstein List (VIDEO)

Elon Musk joins Tucker Carlson on X

Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson after he came out and endorsed Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Elon Musk and Tucker discussed:

  • How Elon Musk is all in on Donald Trump
  • How Elon Musk is providing Starlink to victims of Hurricane Helene
  • Musk says if Trump loses, this is the last election
  • The Epstein and Diddy Client List
  • Vaccines
  • The movement to decriminalize crime
  • Gavin Newsom’s attack on the First Amendment
  • Europe’s declining birthrate
  • We need religion
  • Why is there so much anti-human messaging?
  • AI and the Woke Mind Virus
  • Musk’s role in a Trump Administration

Elon Musk said the reason why billionaires have come out in support of Kamala Harris is because they are on the Epstein client list.

Musk said there is an overlap with Kamala Harris’s puppet masters and the Epstein list.

“Will [the Epstein list] ever come you think?” Tucker Carlson asked Elon Musk.

“You know, part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is gonna become public,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk continued, “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

“Do you think Reid Hoffman’s uncomfortable?” Tucker asked, referring to the billionaire LinkedIn founder.

“Yes, and [Bill] Gates,” Elon Musk said.

WATCH:

Watch the full interview here:

