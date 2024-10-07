Elon Musk Drops Names of Billionaires Who Are “Terrified” About Trump Releasing Epstein List (VIDEO)

Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson after he came out and endorsed Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Elon Musk and Tucker discussed:

How Elon Musk is all in on Donald Trump

How Elon Musk is providing Starlink to victims of Hurricane Helene

Musk says if Trump loses, this is the last election

The Epstein and Diddy Client List

Vaccines

The movement to decriminalize crime

Gavin Newsom’s attack on the First Amendment

Europe’s declining birthrate

We need religion

Why is there so much anti-human messaging?

AI and the Woke Mind Virus

Musk’s role in a Trump Administration

Elon Musk said the reason why billionaires have come out in support of Kamala Harris is because they are on the Epstein client list.

Musk said there is an overlap with Kamala Harris’s puppet masters and the Epstein list.

“Will [the Epstein list] ever come you think?” Tucker Carlson asked Elon Musk.

“You know, part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is gonna become public,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk continued, “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

“Do you think Reid Hoffman’s uncomfortable?” Tucker asked, referring to the billionaire LinkedIn founder.

“Yes, and [Bill] Gates,” Elon Musk said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Elon Musk just called out the billionaires and celebrities that have come out of the woodworks in support of Kamala Harris. He said that the only reason they’re doing so is likely due to their implicit involvement with Epstein. They all know that once Trump takes… pic.twitter.com/B2pQLaOkzZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2024

